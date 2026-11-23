It could be a rough few days for some coastal areas in the Tri-Counties, with flood advisories and warnings in effect for the region.

It’s a combination of elements coming together creating the concern. There’s King Tides, tied to astronomical conditions. There’s a phenomenon known as a Kelvin Wave, which means a higher than normal sea level for our coastline. And, El Nino is causing larger than average swells.

There are coastal flood warnings and advisories, as well as a high surf advisory now in effect.

The focus is on Wednesday and Thursday, when we could potentially see some of the biggest issues.

On the Central Coast, west facing beaches could have 15 to 22 foot breaking waves, with dangerous rip currents. Ventura County beaches could see 8 to 15 foot waves.

People are being warned to stay out of the ocean, and away from beaches and coastal walkways because of dangerous waves. Meteorologists are also advising people to stay off of rocks, and piers.