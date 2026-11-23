A cybersecurity issue is continuing to impact about 20 Superior Court online systems in California, including the Ventura County system.

Journal Technologies Incorporated took some of its services offline November 13 after what it identified as a potential cybersecurity risk.

In Ventura County, it’s impacted the public’s ability to access the Civil, Probate, and Small Claims public access portal which allows you to search for case information online. It’s also affected the ability to make electronic filings through the JTI system.

Ventura Court officials say electronic filing through other service providers remains fully operational, and that court operations continue.

They say other public access services remains available through the court’s website, by phone, and in person at the county’s courthouses.