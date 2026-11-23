Hundreds of San Luis Obispo residents have been warned not to use their drinking water after an alarm went off at one of the city’s water storage tanks.

It happened early Sunday morning. Crews checking the tank found someone had accessed the locked facility, raising concerns that someone could have put something in the water.

City, San Luis Obispo County, and state officials are advising people not to use the water for drinking or cooking. People in the affected area were told to use bottled water.

The tank has been drained, and it and connecting water lines have been flushed. The water is being tested to see if someone tampered with it. It’s expected people in the affected area of the city will be able to use their tap water again by mid-week.