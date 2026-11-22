A jury has convicted a Central Valley gang member of an assault charge for his role in the murder of a man at the Pismo Pier.

Gustavo Aquino was visiting the pier in February of 2023 with his wife when he was accosted by a group of gang members from Hanford. San Luis Obispo County prosecutors say Aquino was fatally wounded by a teenage gang member with a gun supplied by Daniel Santillana.

The teen was convicted of the murder. In a just-completed jury trail, Santillana was found guilty of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and that he crime was committed for the benefit of a street gang.

Sanrillana is facing a maximum sentence of 14 years in state prison.