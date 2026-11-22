An Academy-Award winning actress who starred in two highly acclaimed films this year is the latest person added to the list of honorees for the upcoming Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Penélope Cruz will receive the festival’s Arlington Artist of the Year Award February 11. Cruz starred in the breakout Sundance Film Festival hit The Invite as well as the award-winning Spanish language film La Bola Negra.

The Arlington Artist of the Year Award is named after Santa Barbara’s iconic Arlington Theatre. Timothée Chalamet received the inaugural award in 2025, followed by Kate Hudson earlier this year.

Cruz won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the 2008 movie Vicky Cristina Barcelona.