SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

After 13 long years, Grand Theft Auto VI is here.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO GAME, "GRAND THEFT AUTO: SAN ANDREAS")

YOUNG MAYLAY: (As Carl Johnson) Ah, here we go again.

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

The highly awaited game debuted Thursday at midnight, and lots of people have already logged some playing time.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO GAME, "GRAND THEFT AUTO VI")

MANNI L PEREZ: (As Lucia Caminos) The only thing that matters is who you know and what you got.

ZACK MCCRIMMON: I'm thrown into a prelog (ph) mission, and then after that I'm thrown into the first chapter mission.

DETROW: That is adult education teacher Zack McCrimmon (ph). He is a dedicated fan of the game and has been for years. But the big draw for him for this installment was something unexpected.

MCCRIMMON: My initial reason for playing the game was that I heard that there was an element of bird watching. So I wanted to get into that right away.

CHANG: Yeah, you heard that right - not the cars, not the storytelling, bird watching in Grand Theft Auto VI - or should we say Grand Theft Audubon (ph)?

MCCRIMMON: I was probably able to get into some bird watching probably like 30 minutes into the game.

DETROW: Even people who weren't fans already have gotten sucked in, like Christine Audette, who works at the eBird website from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.

CHRISTINE AUDETTE: I have long watched others play Grand Theft Auto, but this was the first game that I really wanted to dive into, and I think that is largely because of the bird watching component.

DETROW: So far, she's played the game for about a half hour. And for her, it has been all about the birds.

AUDETTE: The first time you get to play as one of the protagonists, you're driving a boat through a mangrove forest. So I was really excited to be in that habitat. And I stopped the boat immediately. You're given binoculars right off the bat. So I was able to open those up and see some brown pelicans, roseate spoonbills, wood storks and what I think was a purple gallinule.

CHANG: Christine Audette and Zack McCrimmon aren't the only ones excited about this aspect of the game. People in the birding community on Reddit upvoted a post about the bird watching in GTA VI more than 2,000 times. There's even a fan-built website where you can log all the birds in the game.

DETROW: And if you're not so interested in birds - which I don't know why you wouldn't be, they're great - the sprawling world of the game includes lots of other kinds of wildlife. Michael Kane, vice president of dynamic art at Rockstar, the studio behind GTA VI, told the site Game Informer that, quote, "Florida has a diverse animal ecosystem that we wanted to faithfully include across all the different biomes in Leonida."

CHANG: You can spot more than 170 different species of wildlife throughout the game. Sixty-two of those are birds.

AUDETTE: This universe of GTA VI is just so vast, with so many different animals, plants, birds, cars. I don't know. It just seems like a really interesting, immersive world, and I wanted to check it out.

DETROW: So get your virtual binoculars.

(SOUNDBITE OF TOVE LO SONG, "BLOOD IN YOUR EYES") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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