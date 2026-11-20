New numbers show a drop in unemployment statewide, and in the Tri-Counties.

Ventura County's jobless rate dipped from 5% in September to 4.6% in October. In Santa Barbara County, the number of people out of work went from 4.6% to 4.3%. And, in San Luis Obispo County, the unemployment rate moved from 4.5% in September to 4.3% in October.

California also showed some improvement, with the jobless rate sliding from 5.1% to an even 5%.