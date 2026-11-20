SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

Tomorrow is a big day for wheelchair football. Teams, which borrow their names from the NFL, will compete for the national championship. The Wheelchair Kansas City Chiefs seek a three-peat victory, but must face their archrival, the Chicago Bears. Frank Morris of member station KCUR reports.

(SOUNDBITE OF WHEELS CLACKING)

FRANK MORRIS, BYLINE: Football on wheels is fast and fluid like basketball and almost as violent as hockey.

DONTE HILL: It's always exciting, especially when sometimes we get a free hit, and we can just ram into someone as hard as we can, and that's always, like, the most exciting part (laughter).

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Let's go.

MORRIS: Wheelchair Chiefs player Donte Hill is at practice with about three dozen muscular dudes strapped tight to sleek, sturdy wheelchairs, whirling and speeding and smashing around a high school gym. Official games are played seven on seven, in helmets on a field about three times the size of a basketball court marked off on concrete, so cuts, bruises and broken bones are all part of the sport.

JASON LOFTISS: It is super fast paced, aggressive, a lot of contact, which I absolutely love.

MORRIS: Chiefs veteran Jason Loftiss is 44. He says the team is tight, like a family. When football season is over, they all turn to playing wheelchair basketball, then softball, then back to football.

LOFTISS: It's 'cause some of us, our legs don't work or we're missing part of them. Doesn't mean we can't compete and go out there and win games.

MORRIS: The Chiefs win games, and Chiefs center John Gilbert, a Paralympic gold medalist in basketball, says they're poised to take a third consecutive national championship.

JOHN GILBERT: I mean, a three-peat would be amazing. There's not many teams in history that have ever done that. And we got the group of guys that can get it done.

MORRIS: But the Wheelchair Chicago Bears are a great team, too. The last three seasons, it's come down to them and the Chiefs.

KARALYN LY: They are very closely matched.

MORRIS: Karalyn Ly is commissioner of the USA Wheelchair Football League. She works for Move United, a nonprofit that helps fund and organize the fast-growing 15-team co-ed league.

LY: Yes, we have a couple of women on the Bears team, and so we're excited to be able to see them play on Saturday.

MORRIS: The Bears have another advantage - former Chiefs standout, Riley Blee, a guy who once hit an opposing player so hard that he dislocated his own shoulder.

RILEY BLEE: Yeah, I pushed it back in right there on the field, and I was in a ton of pain, but I kept playing.

MORRIS: And scored the winning touchdown. Blee will bring that same grit and aggression to the game tomorrow, but so will the Chiefs.

For NPR News, I'm Frank Morris in Kansas City.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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