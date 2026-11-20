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Maybe you were stuck in an airport for hours during the big aviation tech outage a week ago. Or maybe you couldn't send an email when Microsoft Outlook went down the day before. Similar outages have hit banks and government systems all in the past week. The pile-up of tech failures is making people anxious. And as NPR's Jaclyn Diaz reports, many people are looking to preppers for tips.

JACLYN DIAZ, BYLINE: Terry Brown (ph) says she's been really worried for a while about the U.S. grid going down and the rise of AI and the potential for political unrest.

TERRY BROWN: Those things were always kind of in the back of my mind pushing me towards wanting to be prepared for some kind of a disaster.

DIAZ: So in the last couple of months, Brown and her husband started stocking their home in the Denver suburbs with extra food and tanks to hold gallons of water.

BROWN: So we've started freeze-drying things. I have mashed potatoes in there right now. We did, like, shredded cheese. We've done eggs. We have, like, oh, my gosh, so many eggs.

DIAZ: They're preppers. They get ready for worst-case scenarios. And Brown says, sometimes people think they're weird. There's a stigma.

BROWN: It's one of those things I don't really often offer freely that I'm doing because I feel like it makes me look a little bit like a tinfoil-hat person.

DIAZ: But not anymore. Recent tech outages with Microsoft and Apple and a nationwide ground stop at airports scared a lot of people. It's made people realize how unprepared they are if they lose the internet or electricity for days. So many are now turning to preppers to learn to be more self-reliant. Some people are panic buying. Krystal Christensen, who goes by charminglyfrugal and Doomsday Queen on social media, shared what she saw recently in her Costco in Utah.

KRYSTAL CHRISTENSEN: There is nothing really left. There's barely anything there. Right at the very beginning of getting here is normally the generators. There is an abundance of them to the point that, you know, snagging one here or there wouldn't be a big deal.

DIAZ: Longtime prepper Derrick James isn't surprised. He lives in rural Maine. He's a content creator making emergency preparedness videos. An emergency radio, he mentioned in a recent video, sold out in two days on Amazon. And he's seeing prices jump, like for MREs, ready-to-eat meals that the U.S. military traditionally uses.

DERRICK JAMES: I was going to create some content on MREs the other day. And I went on Amazon and checked MREs. And the sellers have just, like, doubled their prices. It's crazy.

DIAZ: James says there's been more interest in his videos lately, but it's cyclical, like after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 or the COVID pandemic. James and other prepping experts NPR spoke to encourage people not to panic buy supplies.

Deanne Criswell was the administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency under President Biden. She says it's natural for people to be rattled when so many incidents like these recent tech outages land close together. But she also says there are smarter ways to prepare for emergencies, like don't go for a stockpile of random stuff you see people online saying you need.

DEANNE CRISWELL: So we've gotten into this point of having these very generalized, one-size-fits-all kind of preparedness approaches, but it doesn't work for everybody. Not everybody needs the same things.

DIAZ: Her advice is to start with understanding your own risk - like figuring out if your area is more prone to tornados, hurricanes or blizzards - and prepare for that. Jaclyn Diaz, NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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