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In order to say a word like Mississippi or hippopotamus, the brain has to do a lot of planning. All those syllables need to arrive on time and in the right order. So proud I just pulled it off. Now scientists think that they have discovered where that planning takes place. Jon Hamilton has more from the Society for Neuroscience meeting this week in Washington.

JON HAMILTON, BYLINE: The discovery appears to solve a longstanding medical mystery. Dr. Eddie Chang of the University of California, San Francisco, says that mystery involves an area of the brain identified back in the 1870s.

EDDIE CHANG: It's about 2 centimeters above your left ear.

HAMILTON: It was discovered by a German doctor named Carl Wernicke. He realized that patients with damage to this area often struggle to understand words. Ever since, Chang says, medical textbooks have described Wernicke's area as having one main job.

CHANG: The way that we've been taught is that Wernicke's allows us to perceive, to comprehend. And there's no question that it has that function.

HAMILTON: Which makes sense because it's in a part of the brain that processes incoming sounds. What's puzzled researchers like Chang is why a stroke in Wernicke's area can also affect a person's ability to speak.

CHANG: Especially longer words that are multisyllabic - so typically things like hippopotamus, cafeteria - multiple sequences of syllables.

HAMILTON: That seemed odd because textbooks say a different brain area is responsible for producing speech. So Chang's team studied 28 patients who'd been hospitalized for epilepsy surgery. That allowed the team to monitor brain activity as each patient alternately spoke and listened to words. Chang says the study revealed something new about Wernicke's area.

CHANG: In addition to the listening function, it also has a function for planning the words that we're about to say next.

HAMILTON: A split second before a study participant began to speak, certain neurons in Wernicke's area began sending signals to prepare the vocal tract for what was to come. Chang says, that suggests the area provides a critical link between hearing words and speaking them.

CHANG: This could be a really important clue to understanding how kids learn to speak and why certain kids, particularly with autism or other language learning disorders, may have difficulty learning how to speak or don't speak over time.

HAMILTON: The study, which appears in the journal Science, got a lot of attention at the neuroscience meeting this week. Dr. Leigh Hochberg of Massachusetts General Hospital says, this line of research is important for people who've had a stroke that affects speech.

LEIGH HOCHBERG: It's allowing us to understand in a new light how rehabilitation after an injury might be able to occur.

HAMILTON: That's because when one speech area is damaged, he says, the brain can shift some of the work to an area that's still intact. Hochberg says the finding could help improve devices that allow a person with paralysis to communicate through a computer.

HOCHBERG: It's going to provide the opportunity for recording from different areas of brain and using those different areas to generate speech again.

HAMILTON: Then there are those outdated medical textbooks. John Ngai leads the BRAIN Initiative at the National Institutes of Health. During a press conference at the neuroscience meeting, he said, Chang's study is a reminder that the textbook chapters on speech areas need constant updating.

JOHN NGAI: There's been some amazing mapping of these areas by Dr. Chang's group as well as others that have really shown a much more complex structure than we had previously appreciated.

HAMILTON: A structure that scientists say they're only beginning to understand. For NPR News, I'm Jon Hamilton.

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