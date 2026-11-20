A woman who helped fight for programs and services for children in Santa Barbara County for nearly three decades is retiring.

First 5 Santa Barbara County Executive Director Wendy Sims-Moten is stepping down in December.

She’s led First 5 since 2017. She was one of its first employees, and help shaped its growth over the years. Sims-Moten also served two terms on the Santa Barbara Unified School District Board of Trustees.

The organization invested more than $100 million in programs supporting early childhood development programs to ensure children enter kindergarten healthy and ready to learn.