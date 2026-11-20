(SOUNDBITE OF BILL CONTI'S "GONNA FLY NOW (THEME FROM "ROCKY")")

A MARTÍNEZ, BYLINE: When the film "Rocky" was released in 1976, no one had seen a lead actor quite like Sylvester Stallone - raw, muscular, and that voice.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "ROCKY")

SYLVESTER STALLONE: (As Rocky Balboa) Morning after a fight, you're nothing but, like, a large wound. You know what I mean? Sometimes I've - I got pains all over me. I feel like calling a taxi to take me from the bed into the bathroom. You know what I mean?

MARTÍNEZ: Stallone wrote the script for "Rocky." And Hollywood wanted it, but not with him in the lead. Stallone insisted on playing the hard-scrabble boxer himself. He turned down the equivalent of millions of dollars in today's money that producers offered him as a writer until they caved. That story is told in the new film "I Play Rocky." The role of Stallone went to Anthony Ippolito.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "I PLAY ROCKY")

ANTHONY IPPOLITO: (As Sylvester Stallone) Say - I swear it's like anyone - all anyone ever sees is this - like, a thug or a cop. Right? But I got a brain, a pretty good one. It's like - I swear the only way I'm ever going to get to show people is I'm going to have to write a script for myself or something, 'cause they're never going to give one to me. You know?

ANNASOPHIA ROBB: (As Sasha Czack) OK. So do that.

IPPOLITO: (As Sylvester Stallone) Do what?

ROBB: (As Sasha Czack) Write a freaking script.

MARTÍNEZ: I spoke to Ippolito and director Peter Farrelly, and I asked how long it took for Ippolito to nail down that voice.

IPPOLITO: A few months, for sure. I mean, there was a lot of listening to 1970s Stallone involved, as you can imagine. It was kind of tricky because he wasn't a big star at the time, and so he had had supporting roles. Sometimes he's only in these things for about two minutes, but finding whatever I could kind of get my hands on that felt like it was period-correct. And then, of course, he did "Rocky II" after "Rocky I." So there's things like that.

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah. Peter, I heard that Anthony submitted a tape once he found out that this movie was in the works. What did you see and hear in his tape?

PETER FARRELLY: He submitted through my casting agent, Rick Montgomery. We hadn't started casting yet, by the way. He did this on his own. And Rick called me one day - I got the guy. I go, what guy? He goes, Stallone. Rocky. I was like, what are you talking about? We haven't even begun. He says, some kid from Long Island sent me a tape. Look at it. So he sent it over, and I was like, that's it. That's the guy. There's no - we don't have to look any further. It was perfect.

MARTÍNEZ: Wow. Anthony, so that tape you said - that must have been - you must have nailed the voice right off the bat.

IPPOLITO: Yeah. I mean, it took a good amount of time just to get it to a place where I felt confident enough to send to Rick and to Peter. But yeah. I tried to get as close as we could.

FARRELLY: But I might add he was - he looked good. He sounded good, except he was a little light. He weighed about 145...

MARTÍNEZ: Oh.

FARRELLY: ...Pounds. I tell people - I say, you know the one-handed push-ups, you know, Rocky does?

MARTÍNEZ: (Laughter).

FARRELLY: He couldn't...

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah.

FARRELLY: ...Do three-handed push-ups.

MARTÍNEZ: (Laughter).

FARRELLY: This is true. And so he had about a year and a half to gain 45 pounds of just all muscle and really, you know, become Stallone.

MARTÍNEZ: Anthony, did you get to talk to Sylvester Stallone before filming began?

IPPOLITO: Yeah. I got to speak with him about a month before we started shooting. And he was kind enough to take me through what his life was like leading up to the creation of the script and then what - you know, the whole process of the negotiations with the producers and then going into the filming of the movie. And it was really incredible to hear his kind of crystallized version of it 50 years later.

MARTÍNEZ: Peter, how involved - or maybe not - is Sylvester Stallone in "I Play Rocky"?

FARRELLY: When I got involved, the first thing I said is, I'm not going forward unless we get Sylvester Stallone's approval. So Toby Emmerich sent him the script. He read it, loved it. We got together, and he gave us his blessing. And after that, he was pretty standoffish. He did have one request, and it was before we had Anthony. He said - it would be nice if we could get a relatively unknown actor because I was unknown. And I think ...

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah.

FARRELLY: That's - if you have somebody that people are familiar with, it could take them out of it. And luckily, Anthony came along.

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah. And that's, I think, what appeals to a lot of people with this movie, in that there are so many parallels between Sylvester Stallone - how he got "Rocky" on the screen - and then you, Anthony, and how this movie and this role got to the screen. I think the DNA is there.

IPPOLITO: Yeah. I think so. I mean, I feel like in any instance as an actor, you know, you're kind of looking for good opportunities and, when you kind of find one, to try to hold on and get yourself in the door or, once you get in the door, trying to stay in there. It's something that I think a lot of creatives can relate to as - you know, when they see this movie, hopefully.

FARRELLY: And, A, the making of this movie was very similar too. You know, it was hard. They shot the original "Rocky" in 28 days. We shot...

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah.

FARRELLY: ...This in 34 days. But they had the advantage of shooting during the 1970s, and we had to make it look like the 1970s. It's shocking the parallels between the two movies.

MARTÍNEZ: You know, Anthony, the title of the movie, "I Play Rocky," comes from one of Stallone's lines. Now, he's negotiating with the two producers about the script. They're offering money to - just to be the writer.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "I PLAY ROCKY")

TOBY KEBBELL: (As Robert Chartoff) We'll touch someone like Chuck Bronson.

PJ BYRNE: (As Irwin Winkler) Burt.

KEBBELL: (As Robert Chartoff) Burt. Maybe Reynolds, or we could do Eastwood.

IPPOLITO: (As Sylvester Stallone) Guys.

KEBBELL: (As Robert Chartoff) Ryan O'Neil?

BYRNE: (As Irwin Winkler) Oh, Bob. Come on. What are you doing? O'Neil doesn't look like a boxer.

KEBBELL: (As Robert Chartoff) Oh, but Eastwood doesn't sound like a New Yorker. You know, Ryan actually did box.

BYRNE: (As Irwin Winkler) Yeah. He also needs a fifth of Scotch to get out of bed.

IPPOLITO: (As Sylvester Stallone) Guys. No. I play Rocky.

MARTÍNEZ: He demands that lead role. Wondering - from a actor's perspective, I mean, do you think that showed guts or he - was he just naive? Or maybe it was a combination of both.

IPPOLITO: I think it was a combination of both. There's some level of just really believing in your intuition and it being kind of your baby. You know, he said when he wrote the script that he kind of tailored it for himself the way his suit is tailored. He was...

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah.

IPPOLITO: ...Struggling as an actor for so long that by the time he has the attention of these producers and he has a part that he's kind of drawn up for himself, it's just about holding on for as long as he can. And thankfully he did.

MARTÍNEZ: Has Sylvester Stallone seen your performance?

IPPOLITO: Yeah. He has. Thankfully, he had a really positive response. And that meant the world because obviously, I wasn't sure what to expect. You know, his perspective would be having - you know, watching the cinematic telling of, you know, a really crucial period of time in his life - what that experience would be like for him. And I was just nervous, I guess, as you can...

MARTÍNEZ: (Laughter).

IPPOLITO: ...Imagine, and thankfully he had a super positive response. He's like - really loves the film. And he's excited, I think, for people to now understand, you know, some of what he went through in trying to make this thing.

MARTÍNEZ: The new movie is called "I Play Rocky." Peter Farrelly is the director. Anthony Ippolito plays Sylvester Stallone. Peter, Anthony, thank you very much.

IPPOLITO: Thank you.

FARRELLY: Thank you, A.

(SOUNDBITE OF BILL CONTI'S "GONNA FLY NOW (THEME FROM "ROCKY")") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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