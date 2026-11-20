SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

Every November, a biology professor named Jess Gersony waits for a century-old ginkgo tree to lose all of its leaves on a single day.

JESS GERSONY: It feels like a very special day. I, like, get emotional. It's so cool that the plant has this way of deciding, and then we get this beautiful carpet.

DETROW: The tree happens to be on the campus of Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts. As Nancy Eve Cohen reports, each year, no one knows which day the leaves will fall.

NANCY EVE COHEN, BYLINE: Before the big drop, a group of students huddle beneath the tree, fiddling with fan-shaped ginkgo leaves.

UNIDENTIFIED STUDENT #1: I think you can make, like, a butterfly out of them.

UNIDENTIFIED STUDENT #2: Wait, yeah.

ANNA LUPIEN: I've seen people make, like, ginkgo crowns out of them, too.

UNIDENTIFIED STUDENT #1: Wait, I want to make a ginkgo crown.

UNIDENTIFIED STUDENT #2: Yeah.

COHEN: That's Neva Kirk-Jadric (ph), Anna Lupien and Ira Nathan. Lupien says the ginkgo's green leaves are starting to marble into yellow, marking a shift into winter.

LUPIEN: It's easy to see, like, time happen in front of your eyes. Like, the change is so immediate. The leaves all fall in one day.

COHEN: Rinny Leeming (ph), who studies botany, explains it usually takes weeks for trees to form a protective scar between the leaf and the tree, which triggers the leaves to drop. And scientists believe...

RINNY LEEMING: For the ginkgo tree, it's a process that happens over a couple of hours.

(SOUNDBITE OF LEAVES HITTING THE GROUND)

COHEN: A week later, the leaves are dropping. Just as the morning sun kisses the top of the tree, the canopy lets loose, and golden leaves rain down.

MARILYN RICHMAN: It's magical.

COHEN: Marilyn Richman (ph), a Northampton resident in her 70s, never misses it.

RICHMAN: It's phenomenal. I don't understand botany at all, but know the tree that I'm aware of just has one day where it says, OK, I'm shedding, (laughter) you know?

COHEN: Professor Jess Gersony can barely contain her delight.

GERSONY: (Laughter) I got here early so I could stand in it before I have to teach intro bio.

COHEN: Gersony says today should be a school holiday and lets her students out of class a bit early.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Oh, my God. I love the ginkgoes.

COHEN: Mari Ramos and Rhea Sawicki (ph) and others toss armfuls of leaves up in the air, taking pictures. Others kick them with their feet.

(SOUNDBITE OF LEAVES RUSTLING)

COHEN: Cyrus Wright (ph) from Honolulu makes an attempt at a snow angel.

CYRUS WRIGHT: See, these are the legs, and then you can kind of see, like, where my (laughter) arm was. It really didn't turn out very well.

COHEN: Audrie White, from New York City, invents a new game, grabbing each leaf as it falls.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: (Laughter).

AUDRIE WHITE: And I did catch one.

COHEN: Others take it in quietly.

ELIANA KREVER: It feels very encapsulating.

COHEN: Eliana Krever stands close to the trunk looking up.

KREVER: Like, you're part of this little ginkgo world.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #3: It almost smells pumpkiny (ph).

COHEN: Jess Pfeffer and Emily Beaudry, both career advisors, sniff the leaves.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #4: Like, kind of raw plant matter.

COHEN: It's a once-a-year surprise from nature.

For NPR News, I'm Nancy Eve Cohen.

(SOUNDBITE OF COMMON SONG, "REAL PEOPLE") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.