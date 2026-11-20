STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

The Democrats who take over the House of Representatives in January face demands to do two big things. One is to hold the Trump administration accountable for corruption. The other is to pass legislation, which, of course, would require the signature of President Trump. Yesterday, on this program, A Martínez asked Democratic Whip Katherine Clark about that.

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A MARTÍNEZ: Can you guarantee that Congress will be able to accomplish both things?

KATHERINE CLARK: Of course we can. Of course we can. Not only is - are we capable of that. That's our responsibility.

INSKEEP: OK. How do they do that? We've called John Lawrence, who was House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's chief of staff and is now a visiting professor at the University of California Washington Center. Welcome.

JOHN LAWRENCE: Thank you very much. Glad to be with you.

INSKEEP: All right. Katherine Clark there says we can do both. Can they do both?

LAWRENCE: Yes. We had the experience with Speaker Pelosi of having a Democratic majority - a substantial majority under the George W. Bush administration. And we were able to work collaboratively on a number of pieces of legislation, most importantly, at the very end of the Bush administration on the financial collapse and the TARP legislation, but other bills as well.

There was a lot of resentment towards the president. People wanted to do investigations. There was oversight going on, but sometimes the priorities of the country supersede the partisanship, and I think they can do that here as well.

INSKEEP: Did you prioritize one or the other? For example, backpedal on investigations a little bit.

LAWRENCE: Well, we allowed the committees to go forward and look into the investigations. But in terms of proceeding with, for example, impeachment - which some people wanted to take up under President George W. Bush - the speaker said no, we're not going to go down that road. We're going to be working more collaboratively on legislation.

INSKEEP: Abdul El-Sayed, newly elected to the Senate from Michigan, made some remarks, and they were a little cheeky, I guess. But he said, listen, let's pass Medicare for All, which is a thing he would like, and just call it Trumpcare, and then he'll sign it.

LAWRENCE: Cheeky, yeah. I would go along with your characterization. I think there are some things that can be done, and there's things - there are some legislative goals that are aspirational. I probably put Medicare for All into the latter category, but I think that we might be able to work on things like stock trading restrictions and Medicaid restoration.

No. I think there are some things that can get done because I think Trump is probably willing to do some deals. The question will be if he requires some sort of dialing back on the investigations as a quid pro quo, even though he says he doesn't like quid pro quos. And, you know, I think that would be a very hard sell with Democrats. I think Democrats feel that it's imperative to conduct these investigations.

INSKEEP: We had on the program Ben Shapiro, the conservative podcaster, who has been supportive of Trump but also critical of Trump, particularly on corruption. And he made the argument that what he would like Congress to do is go after the most obvious and most easily provable cases of corruption and not pursue novel legal theories or try to go too far.

LAWRENCE: I think that's correct. I think that the - Congress should focus its attention on those areas of presidential corruption or administration corruption that are contrary to constitutional policy or statutory policy because that's where Congress' oversight authority really rests - so where they have, for example, interfered with the operations of independent agencies. That's a legitimate area. I think some of the other areas for investigation may be very appealing because of their public appeal, but they may not have as much in the way of constitutional issues or legislative policy involved. So I think there has to be some prioritization.

INSKEEP: What are the benefits for the incoming House speaker, Hakeem Jeffries, that he has a big majority? He could lose dozens of Democratic votes and still have a majority, which is something the last speaker could never say.

LAWRENCE: It gives him the ability to maneuver. It also means that he is not going to be as susceptible to small groups within the caucus who might try to use leverage where they're only a narrow margin to get something in the form of a concession. So it's definitely helpful to have additional Democratic seats as Speaker Jeffries will have.

INSKEEP: What is the significance of the fact that many of these Democrats coming in were elected by districts that also voted for President Trump?

LAWRENCE: I think it's very significant. I think there was a deep sense of betrayal on the economy, on the war, on corruption, on the president's obsessions with his construction projects, yet I think Democrats have to keep in mind, many of these seats flip by very narrow margins. They will be vulnerable in 2028, when the House seats are up for reelection. And so those new members are going to have a special attention from the speaker, from the leadership to try to deliver something back home to show that the Democrats who won those seats are productive members of the House and the Senate and are listening to their constituents.

INSKEEP: John Lawrence, former chief of staff to Nancy Pelosi, House speaker. Thanks so much.

LAWRENCE: Good talking with you, Steve. Thank you. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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