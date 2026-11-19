The storm that hit the Tri-Counties was as big as predicted, dumping 2-3 inches of rain in much of the region and nearly 5 inches in some foothill and mountain areas.

Rain totals in San Luis Obispo County: San Luis Obispo 3.2”, Arroyo Grande 4.5”, and Nipomo 1.7”. In Santa Barbara County, Santa Maria recorded 1.9”, Santa Barbara 2.7”, and Carpinteria 2”.

And, in Ventura County, Ventura and Oxnard each had 1.7”, Ojai 1.8”, and Thousand Oaks 1”.

Some of the highest rainfall totals in the region include 4.9” of rain on San Marcos Pass, and 3.7” at KCLU's transmitter site on Gibraltar Peak above Montecito.

We could see scattered showers through the evening, with clear skies tomorrow through the weekend.