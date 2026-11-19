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Tech outages became the focus of a national security hearing on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. NPR's Kat Lonsdorf reports on the testimony from Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and other top intelligence officials.

KAT LONSDORF, BYLINE: The standard yearly hearing before the House Homeland Security Committee offers members of Congress a chance to question top officials over global national security threats. But this year, the string of recent tech outages dominated, most notably, a nationwide ground stop that stranded thousands of airline passengers over the weekend. That closely coincided with outages of Microsoft Outlook, major banks and other services. Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton acknowledged that such notable outages happening so close together is concerning to the American public.

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JAY CLAYTON: I understand the timing of these incidents can raise questions, and it should.

LONSDORF: But reiterated what he and other Trump administration officials have been saying for days, that these are separate incidents due to maintenance upgrades.

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CLAYTON: They are not a coordinated or state-sponsored attack.

LONSDORF: DHS Secretary Mullin agreed, saying that the government was not seeing any signs of a deliberate cyberattack.

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MARKWAYNE MULLIN: I'm 98% confident that this has nothing to do with our adversaries hacking or going after our systems.

LONSDORF: Both Mullin and Clayton defended the administration's handling of the ground stop. Mullin pushed back on criticism about his decision to fly over the weekend right after the ground halt was lifted to attend a college football game with his family as travelers across the U.S. were still stuck. He said canceling his flight would've caused, quote, "confusion." He also faced fierce questions about DHS' ongoing immigration crackdown, including the training of ICE officers. Representative LaMonica McIver, a Democrat from New Jersey, pressed Mullin on whether he had any regrets for his role in the administration's immigration agenda, including deaths of migrants in ICE detention facilities and the killings of U.S. citizens and immigrants.

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LAMONICA MCIVER: You are killing people. You are killing people.

MULLIN: No, ma'am, that's your opinion.

MCIVER: No, no, you are killing people. With the...

MULLIN: Have you investigated what your state penitentiary looks like?

MCIVER: The whole, entire country watches you kill people, literally.

LONSDORF: Mullin took over as head of DHS after President Trump fired Kristi Noem, following bipartisan criticism over the aggressive and deadly immigration enforcement surge in Minneapolis in January. This hearing was the first opportunity for Democrats to confront Mullin after their decisive sweep in the midterm elections. And several took the chance to warn him that oversight investigations and hearings are coming once the Democrats take control of both the House and Senate in the new year.

Kat Lonsdorf, NPR News, Washington.

(SOUNDBITE OF CLEVER GIRL'S "SLEEPYHEAD SYMPHONY") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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