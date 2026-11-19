A Ventura County man is facing DUI and other charges as the result of a traffic collision which seriously injured an Oxnard police officer.

Prosecutors say on November 14, Manuel Elwell was driving eastbound on Cooper Road in Oxnard when he tried to make a left hand turn at the McKinley Avenue intersection, but failed to yield to a westbound police motorcycle. Elwell’s car smashed into the motorcycle. The officer suffered major injuries.

Elwell was charged with felony DUI causing injury. The Simi Valley man is also facing a charge of driving with a suspended or revoked license. Elwell pleaded not guilty to the charges.