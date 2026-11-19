LEILA FADEL, HOST:

For the first time, the U.N.'s highest court has found a state responsible for committing genocide against a people. The International Court of Justice concluded that's what Myanmar did to its Rohingya Muslim minority in a landmark judgment that marks a turning point in international justice. The case concerns the Myanmar military's 2016 and 2017 operations, which killed thousands and drove hundreds of thousands of Rohingya from their homes and across the border into Bangladesh. Myanmar has denied the allegations, describing the campaign as a counterinsurgency operation.

The ruling is a defining moment for the Rohingya community, which has been persecuted for decades, and may be taken as a warning by other nations accused of genocide at the court. Reporter Anna Holligan is outside The Hague right now, and she joins me to discuss. Good morning.

ANNA HOLLIGAN: Good morning.

FADEL: So what exactly did the judges point to, to back up their finding that Myanmar is responsible for genocide?

HOLLIGAN: That there was sufficient evidence to ascertain there was genocidal intent behind these clearance operations. Let me just tell you where I am now. You might be able to hear some...

FADEL: Yeah.

HOLLIGAN: ...Speakers in the background. They're outside the gates of the International Court of Justice, the Peace Palace. And a few moments ago, I spoke to a few Rohingya Muslims who'd traveled here to see this historic judgment. And they said, of course, we'll be going home. They had absolutely no doubt. They were crying and smiling. This surpasses so many expectations. So what the judges found was that the military operations may have been legitimate, but some elements of them showed that there was genocidal intent. Enough of that was inferred for them to be sure.

So for example, they pointed to the sexual violence, the brutal rapes of women that were designed to stigmatize, traumatize and reduce the chances of children being born into that community. They talked about the burning down of villages and other elements that couldn't be considered to be part - a legitimate military campaign. They even went further than that. They talked about potential reparations, about the Rohingya had the right now to claim from Myanmar compensation for their losses.

So this really is a landmark judgment. And as you say, it will inevitably be used in other cases, other genocide cases before this court because the law is being shaped. And what they've decided today is that there was sufficient evidence. So it crossed an evidentiary bar that they could be sure there was genocidal intent behind those actions. And they also talked about things like dehumanizing rhetoric used by military commanders and other things that showed that what actually Myanmar was trying to do here was destroy, in whole or in part, this protected group. So in this case, the Rohingya people in Rakhine State.

FADEL: You mentioned that you spoke to a few people. What does this ruling mean for the Rohingya people going forward?

HOLLIGAN: They think it means they can go home. And this court - this ruling they felt was their only hope. It will be a long time probably before that can happen because this is a piece of paper. It will require now states' willingness to support the judgment to ensure that the ruling delivered by the ICJ today can actually be carried out and enforced in reality and allow the Rohingya to go home.

FADEL: Reporter Anna Holligan at The Hague. Thank you so much.

HOLLIGAN: Thank you. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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