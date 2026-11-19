A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

For more on this, we're joined by Ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink. He served as U.S. ambassador to Vietnam during the first Trump administration. And he was the deputy chief of mission at the U.S. embassy in Beijing from 2013 to 2015. He's now at the D.C.-based consulting firm The Asia Group. Ambassador, so President Trump has had back-to-back meetings with Xi Jinping, including that trilateral meeting with Vladimir Putin. What's your assessment of the biggest issues on the table for the U.S. and China right now?

DANIEL KRITENBRINK: Well, A, you know, in many ways, I think the issues before us are very similar to those we discussed in the context of the summit in Washington, D.C., between Presidents Trump and Xi just a couple of months back, namely - will the U.S. and China continue this very fragile trade truce that was brokered last year following the really brutal trade war that the two fought the year prior?

Now, that truce was going to come under tremendous strain no matter what happened. U.S. officials would tell you they're very dissatisfied that China hasn't really lived up to its promises - hasn't fully allowed the flow of rare earths to U.S. companies, hasn't fully committed and conducted the agricultural purchases it promised - and all kinds of other reasons why the relationship would come under strain. But now, of course, we've got the midterm election outcome, the Nvidia Jensen Huang scandal, which I think will put even more pressure and strain on this very delicate and fragile truce. I think those are the key issues before the two countries.

MARTÍNEZ: Ambassador, if the issues are more or less the same from the last time they met, can I interpret that as no progress is being made on any of them?

KRITENBRINK: It doesn't look that way to me, A. I really like the setup that your journalists did - you know, still a lot of focus on pomp and circumstance and protocol. It is significant that President Xi went out and greeted President Trump on the tarmac, just like President Trump had done in the United States. But at the end of the day, I'm somewhat skeptical this truce holds for the long term unless it actually delivers tangible benefits to both sides.

You know, a truce - even a fragile one - is certainly better than a white-hot trade war. But I am somewhat skeptical that it will be sustainable for the long run. And I think more than ever, it's clear to me this really is a leader-led process. These are two presidents almost desperately trying to hold this together while all of these other forces outside of the relationship put pressure on it. I will make one other point. I was in...

MARTÍNEZ: Sure.

KRITENBRINK: ...Beijing last week. I was struck that U.S. officials and Chinese officials were using very similar language. They predicted that this framework of so-called constructive strategic stability will probably continue over the next several months. But they all recognize things are going to get quite choppy, I think, in the weeks and months ahead and, again, will cause increasingly - increasing...

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah.

KRITENBRINK: ...Strain on it.

MARTÍNEZ: Now, in an interview with Fox News, President Trump said he does not need the help of China or Russia to end the war with Iran. Let's listen to that.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: We don't need any help. We've defeated their navy. We've defeated their air force. We've defeated their anti-aircraft. Their missiles are down to about 12. They still have some missiles, but they're down to about 12%, 13% of what they were. And they want to make a deal. So I don't need help.

MARTÍNEZ: So, ambassador, going into a meeting with two of the largest superpowers in the world, what do you make of the approach of saying, ah, I'm going to meet with them, but I don't need their help to take care of this?

KRITENBRINK: Well, it does call into question what is really the strategic rationale behind this trilateral meeting. It's quite unclear to me, and I'm skeptical that much will come out of this process beyond the optics. Even those optics, I think, are going to be deeply troubling to most of America's allies and partners, who will be a bit unnerved by seeing an American president working to get so close to the Russian and Chinese leaders.

But I do think we have to pay close attention specifically to what may have been discussed on Ukraine. You know, the U.S. mantra used to be, you know, nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine. That doesn't appear to have been the case here, given that the subject was discussed. But I think any moves that are seen as undermining Ukraine without Ukraine being in the room, again, will be, I think, deeply destabilizing. I'm also struck that the president was really focused on trying to reduce nuclear arsenals here too. I'm really skeptical. That's the last thing the Chinese want. I'm skeptical that Moscow wants it, either.

MARTÍNEZ: One last thing, Ambassador - about 30 seconds to go. And watching these three leaders together, it feels to me like they're locked in a dance where neither one of them knows who's taking the lead. Does it matter that it appears that way?

KRITENBRINK: Well, I think that's a really perceptive point, A. I - to a point, I think it does. What it says to me is I'm not sure any of these three leaders are actually that clear about what they're trying to achieve here. I think the Chinese probably want to appear as a great power and somehow be seen as promoting stability among the three countries. I think Moscow's looking to rehabilitate itself and its image following Ukraine. And for the president, I'm guessing it's more about the spectacle and his admiration for strong leaders like Putin and Xi.

MARTÍNEZ: Former U.S. Ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink, thank you very much for your time.

KRITENBRINK: Thank you. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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