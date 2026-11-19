LEILA FADEL, HOST:

The awards show put on by the Country Music Association is always billed as country music's biggest night. And last night in Nashville, the CMA celebrated a particularly big year - one that saw the loss of an icon of the genre as well as the arrival of a new star with a huge song.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CHOOSIN' TEXAS")

ELLA LANGLEY: (Singing) It doesn't take a crystal ball to see a cowboy always finds a way to leave. Drinking Jack all by myself. He's choosing Texas. I can tell.

FADEL: Jewly Hight of Nashville Public Radio was watching the CMAs, and she joins us now. Good morning, Jewly.

JEWLY HIGHT, BYLINE: Good morning.

FADEL: OK. So knowing what we knew about the year in country music, two things seemed inevitable going into the CMAs - Ella Langley would win some trophies for "Choosin' Texas," and the show would pay tribute to the legend Dolly Parton. Did both of those things happen?

HIGHT: They did. The show began with that Dolly tribute, which really showed that it was the first thing on people's minds. It was top priority. But the approach they took - it was stately. It was sentimental. It even felt kind of modest. I mean, Lainey Wilson, the show's host, briefly rhapsodized about the gifts that Dolly gave to country music. And then she joined Vince Gill onstage to sing "I Will Always Love You" together. But Dolly was invoked in subtler ways throughout the rest of the show as a hero.

FADEL: Now, what about Ella Langley? "Choosin' Texas" is the biggest song of the year in any genre. How many awards did she win?

HIGHT: She won six of the seven categories in which she was nominated. "Choosin' Texas" did win both single and song of the year. And the one surprise was her entertainer-of-the-year win because that award typically goes to artists who've made a more gradual ascent to that top tier of mainstream country. And she got it in her breakthrough year. I think that says a lot about the country-music industry embracing her as an important star into the future.

And I think it also reflects that she was an ideal candidate for this breakthrough because she is this flexible country traditionalist dedicated to the craft and the collaboration that Nashville has long valued. And she highlighted her place in that lineage when she gave her acceptance speech for her win for female vocalist.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

LANGLEY: I haven't wanted to do another thing. There wasn't anything on my heart. I never had a plan B. I was never going to have a plan B. If I was still playing cover gigs with a tip jar out in front of me for four hours, I'd still be doing it.

(CHEERING)

HIGHT: And I have to mention that Nashville really has struggled in recent years with the issue of representation on all fronts. But this year has seemed like kind of a breakthrough for women, with Langley as the standard bearer.

FADEL: Now, another familiar name who was a big part of the show last night - Taylor Swift, who started her career in Nashville before she pivoted to mainstream pop, where she has been the most dominant star over the last 10 years. What was Swift doing back at the CMAs?

HIGHT: She hadn't performed at the CMAs since 2013 but really made the most of her single-of-the-year nomination, which was for a song from the latest "Toy Story" movie.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TAYLOR SWIFT: (Singing I loved you. Came back when it mattered. I saw you standing there in the light of the window, wearing that same smile. Man, it's been a while. But I knew it. I knew you.

HIGHT: Swift started her performance backstage. And she passed by a number of her country predecessors, like Sugarland, Little Big Town and Eric Church, before reaching the stage. And that felt like a savvy way of reminding the world that she carved out and still owns a singular space in country music.

FADEL: Jewly Hight of Nashville Public Radio. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.