LEILA FADEL, HOST:

This evening, Florida is set to carry out its 20th execution of 2026. It's a record that far outpaces any other state's executions this year and sets Florida apart from a general trend. Regan McCarthy of member station WFSU reports.

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JOHN KOCH: You can see what this one - this is Box 2.

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REGAN MCCARTHY, BYLINE: John Koch is carrying two large plastic storage boxes out to his porch.

KOCH: There's Box 1. All right.

MCCARTHY: They're filled with notes from each of the executions he's witnessed, dating back to his news coverage of serial killer Ted Bundy in 1989.

KOCH: So - and then, what is this?

(Reading) Ted Bundy, scheduled to die in the electric chair Tuesday morning at 7 a.m - still trying to delay the procedure.

MCCARTHY: Koch has been covering executions ever since, but recently the job has gotten busier.

KOCH: I'm just going there more, and it's causing more - I don't like double executions.

MCCARTHY: Earlier this year, Florida executed two people in one day. Koch covered them both. Florida's spike in executions comes as other states are starting to back off capital punishment, especially following the botched execution of Christa Pike in Tennessee, where a single drug is used, unlike Florida's three-drug protocol. In California, plans are in the works to commute the sentences of all death-row inmates. Robin Maher is with the Death Penalty Information Center.

ROBIN MAHER: Florida is an outlier in the United States with the number of executions and the way that it is expanding the use of the death penalty.

MCCARTHY: She says Florida allows the death penalty to be applied for more kinds of crimes than most other states. At the same time, Florida has more death-row exonerees than any other state. The Death Penalty Information Center says 30 people have been found to be falsely convicted in death-row cases in Florida since the 1970s. Maher says support for the death penalty is declining nationwide. She says the number of death-penalty sentences went from around 300 annually in the mid-'90s to 23 just last year. But Governor Ron DeSantis said in 2025 he thinks executions are an important part of the healing process for victims.

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RON DESANTIS: I've had people - you know, sometimes they'll come to the office after. And you can just see after decades the weight that's kind of been lifted because, you know, they never fully had closure.

MCCARTHY: Governor-elect Byron Donalds told reporters at a news conference last week he plans to examine each case as it comes. But DeSantis already signed two more warrants for December, and Koch says he's planning to be there.

KOCH: We're authorizing the state to kill these people. We give them the authority and the power to do that. This is the way our country is supposedly run. It is the power of the people.

MCCARTHY: Koch says when he first started covering executions, it was common for as many as 10 reporters to be in the room serving as witnesses for the public. Now he says he's often one of two. He worries about what will happen when he's no longer healthy enough to be there.

For NPR News, I'm Regan McCarthy in Tallahassee.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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