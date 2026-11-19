A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

It's been 13 years of waiting for fans of the Grand Theft Auto video game series. GTA VI hits store shelves today.

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DYLAN ROURKE: (As Jason Duval) I got in some trouble in the Army. Didn't leave on the best of terms. They don't give loans or anything to people like me.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As automated voice) This is a free call from...

MANNI L PEREZ: (As Lucia Caminos) Lucia Caminos.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

The latest entry tells a Bonnie and Clyde love story, starring two playable characters, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, the franchise's first female protagonist.

MARTÍNEZ: We checked in with Gene Park, a digital culture critic for The Washington Post, who explained all there is to do in the game's vast criminal underworld. And besides stealing cars and robbing banks, players can go fishing, clubbing, workout, even eat.

GENE PARK: If you eat too much, you can actually gain weight. Because I was playing as Lucia so much, I started making her snack a bit, and then after a little while, she actually developed a little belly pooch.

FADEL: Joost van Dreunen teaches the business of video games at NYU Stern School of Business, says this game promises to pull in even more than most blockbuster movies.

MARTÍNEZ: It is so popular, a survey from the human resources platform BambooHR suggests nearly 1 in 5 salaried workers will take time off to play GTA VI. And in the world of Professor Van Dreunen...

JOOST VAN DREUNEN: My students are all calling out. Of course, they're like, I'm sick. I'm busy. I got a job interview. No, you don't.

FADEL: (Laughter) While gamers are exploring Grand Theft Auto's fictional version of Miami, you can explore how the game's developers recreated South Florida's beaches, neighborhoods and nightclubs. Just hit the Join The Game playlist on the NPR app. Don't have the app? Download it now at npr.org/gettheapp.

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TAME IMPALA AND SZA: (Singing) Only love never hesitates. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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