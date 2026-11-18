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The White House pulled President Trump's controversial nominee to lead the Food and Drug Administration before a Senate panel could vote today. That's according to a White House official not authorized to speak publicly. NPR's Sydney Lupkin has more.

SYDNEY LUPKIN, BYLINE: Dr. Heidi Overton was a top White House policy aide last summer when President Trump tapped her to be the next FDA commissioner. The Senate Health Committee questioned her in a September hearing, but then nothing. Now it's November, and today the Senate committee was finally scheduled to make a decision, but that's no longer happening. Senator Bill Cassidy, who chairs the committee and is a Republican from Louisiana, was on CBS's "Face The Nation" on Sunday and said he was still undecided on Overton.

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BILL CASSIDY: I still have questions, and so I cannot tell you the outcome of that vote right now.

LUPKIN: His office didn't respond to multiple requests for comment from NPR. Overton trained as a surgeon at Johns Hopkins and did a stint at the America First Policy Institute, a conservative think tank, but she faced an uphill battle to get confirmed. An anti-abortion rights group called Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America urged legislators to delay the vote until the Trump administration eliminates mail-order access to the abortion pill mifepristone. Overton was noncommittal in her Senate testimony. Meanwhile, physicians and consumer advocates questioned whether Overton would be able to follow the science on politicized issues like vaccines and abortion.

Rob Davidson is an emergency room physician and the executive director of the Committee to Protect Healthcare, an advocacy group that includes 50,000 healthcare professionals around the country. He said Overton shares some of the blame for the current measles outbreak. She stood by Trump in August when he signed an executive order to change the childhood vaccine schedule and questioned the safety of the MMR vaccine.

ROB DAVIDSON: She was one of the chief architects. She's been by his side sort of as his public health expert in the room, helping them shape all of this.

LUPKIN: Dr. Robert Steinbrook, health research group director at Public Citizen, also opposed Overton's confirmation.

ROBERT STEINBROOK: Even if her record was strong on public health and protecting the integrity of the FDA, which it is not, her lack of managerial experience alone should be disqualifying.

LUPKIN: The FDA has 18,000 employees and regulates food, medicines, medical devices and tobacco, and it hasn't had a confirmed commissioner since Dr. Marty Makary resigned in May after a tumultuous 13 months leading the agency,

Sydney Lupkin, NPR News.

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