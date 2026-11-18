SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

By some measures, the U.S. job market looks pretty good right now. Unemployment is low, jobs are being created, corporate layoffs down from last year. But if you ask someone who is currently looking for a job, they will paint a very different picture. Finding a new job is harder than it has been in years. Lindsay Ellis at The Wall Street Journal talked to job seekers in all 50 states about this dual vision of the job market. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.

LINDSAY ELLIS: Thanks for having me.

DETROW: I just set this conversation up by giving those macro level stats that by many measures, things seem good. How do you square that with the reality that the people you're talking to are finding?

ELLIS: You know, many of the jobs that have been added are in healthcare, construction, manufacturing. And I was really trying to understand the reality for many sort of white-collar, professional office jobs. And so those individuals were often not looking for roles in healthcare or manufacturing or construction or the like. And so that explains one of the disconnects. I think the other piece of the puzzle here is that many people are relying on the same playbook that maybe they did on their last job search. And even if that job search was five years ago, I mean, that could be a lifetime compared to where things are now. These regular application portals are not working for the vast majority of people who I interviewed.

DETROW: Feels like a real person never even sees your resume or talks to you, right?

ELLIS: Exactly. I mean, it reminds me of trying to get someone on the phone when you're trying to reach customer service and just screaming into the operator, talk to human, talk to human.

DETROW: (Laughter).

ELLIS: I mean, it's just not happening.

DETROW: Is it harder, based on your reporting, for a recent college graduate to find something or an older person who's been laid off to find something?

ELLIS: Yeah, I mean, I talked to a lot of job seekers above the age of 50, 60. And they described the ageism that they were facing in kind of explicit ways and also sort of more subtle ways. You know, one person told me that she heard from a prospective employer, you know, we really want someone who can speak to our audience, which she heard as, you know, someone younger. I think the other side of that spectrum, this recent college graduate search and what that looks like, it's challenging for a whole other set of ways.

And economists will describe the labor market as a low hire, low fire environment. You know, if you're in a company, things feel relatively stable and people are really holding onto those positions. But every year, there is a crop of new graduates trying to enter the labor market. And that just means that there aren't a lot of empty seats to try and slide into. And so I think landing that first job when you don't have the network or the ability to point to that portfolio, that is also just really, really tough these days.

DETROW: You talk to a lot of people. You highlight one specific person's experience, Jack Weis. Why did that story stand out to you?

ELLIS: He had written in to The Wall Street Journal and just noted that he was having a challenging search. And his search just really embodied this deep freeze. Over the course of it all - and he navigated those one-way digital interviews and just hearing nothing but silence from constant employers. I think, by his count, he had applied to more than 2,000 jobs.

DETROW: Whoa.

ELLIS: But he was very matter-of-fact about it all. I mean, I had that reaction, too, that whoa. But he had basically accepted, you know, well, this is just the way things are...

DETROW: Yeah.

ELLIS: ...And maybe will be for some time now. And, you know, if this guy had a chemical engineering Ph.D. from Princeton and even he had sort of come to the acceptance, this realization of this is just what finding a job looks like these days...

DETROW: Yeah.

ELLIS: ...You know, I just sort of wondered, like, what does that mean for the rest of us?

DETROW: Lindsay Ellis with The Wall Street Journal. Thank you so much.

ELLIS: Thank you for having me.

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