JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

After working for years as a nanny to the extremely wealthy, the woman at the center of K Chiucarello's debut novel is 35, unpartnered and desperate to have a child of her own. The book is "Nanny Nanny," and the unnamed narrator is folded tightly into the families she works for. She feels like a second mother to the kids and like the women she works for serve as a second mother to her. She's also actively reckoning with the abuse she endured in her past, particularly from her former wife. When we spoke, Chiucarello explained how these two experiences - violence and care - tie together.

K CHIUCARELLO: For me, there's always been kind of, like, an overlap of this, like, language of sacrifice and silence in both care work and domestic abuse.

SUMMERS: The woman at the center of the story, at one point, she describes having a baby as, and I'm quoting here, "the next and most violent thing a woman can do." And this is when she's taking stock of the idea of potentially becoming a mother herself alongside the violence she experienced at the hands of her former wife. Do you see birth and parenting as a violent act? Or can you just dig into a little bit more what she means by that?

CHIUCARELLO: You know, I was a caretaker for 14 years of my life, and it is an incredibly rewarding and beautiful job, but it is incredibly exhaustive and at times incredibly depletive. And so just understanding simply from that perspective - like, an emotional perspective in parenting - I knew that there's kind of this darker side of parenthood that we really simply do not talk about. But as someone who has never given birth and has always been really fascinated by the pregnancy portion of it, I think that there's, like, a similar thread underneath how we speak about pregnancy in the sense that I have known women who have loved their pregnancy, who have had beautiful and shining births, and it's gone exactly as planned.

And I've also known women and mothers and parents who their pregnancy is really incredibly awful, and, you know, there's long complicated journeys after pregnancy. And so I really wanted to write a book that kind of probed at that a little bit, of how, you know, when you do have a child, it really is this huge risk that you're taking. Nothing goes according to plan, and it can be incredible and it can also be devastating. It can be the loss of yourself. And I really wanted to kind of push people to see maybe a violence in something that we don't necessarily see...

SUMMERS: Yeah.

CHIUCARELLO: ...A violence in all the time.

SUMMERS: And the relationship in this story, the abusive relationship, it's between two women, and that is something that I have to say, at least in my experience, we don't really see that depicted in art and books too often. Why was it so important to write about the abuse - in great detail, I'll note - that occurs within this queer relationship?

CHIUCARELLO: When we think about domestic violence or domestic abuse in mainstream media, we often default to the man and woman of it all. And I think in that structure, there's a really easy trope to kind of lean back on to that, you know, the man has more power, there's this kind of natural dynamic of abuse that occurs within that particular structure. But when you have two women that are in a violent relationship, believability politics go out the door. And so for me, it's like a more nuanced conversation around the power structures of abuse.

And as someone who has also, you know, experienced queer abuse, it is always disheartening, I think, to be left out of these conversations of domestic violence and to have people say, you know, this is really only a man and a woman issue, and men are simply bearers of abuse, and, you know, women have no agency. And for me, it was important to kind of flip that on its head in this book.

SUMMERS: I have to say, reading the main character describing the abuse that she endured, that she survived, it was really, frankly, hard to read at times, and it made me wonder, was it challenging to write?

CHIUCARELLO: It was very challenging to write. I think this story, I certainly consider it autofictional. It is kind of an amalgamation of abuse that I have, you know, personally faced as a child, as a teen, with both genders. And, you know, it was challenging to, I think, edit, mostly. I think writing it was actually quite freeing, but returning to it and smoothing it over and really kind of packing as much of a punch as I could get in there, I think, was the most challenging.

SUMMERS: Hearing you describe it as autofictional, I wonder, how did you decide for yourself, like, which parts of your own experience could inform some of what you put on the page and which parts were parts that you keep private, parts you keep for yourself?

CHIUCARELLO: I think, you know, as a nanny, I have an incredible privileged look into families' lives, and I am extremely protective of the children that I've nannied and of my employers who I have mostly had incredible relationships with. So I really didn't want to put anything personal in the childhood threads, in the family portions, you know, with the narrator's mother and the father. I think that there are certainly stories of my own life that I keep quite close to the chest.

And, you know, I do think with the domestic violence, that was as close as I got to kind of telling it almost as straight as it was. It was incredibly freeing to kind of write about horrific acts but kind of from this fantastical, exaggerated framework. And I think for me, writing a novel and really fictionalizing it kind of gave me freedom to explore topics that I was, you know, quite frankly, afraid to explore in more nonfictional realms.

SUMMERS: We learn so much about this narrator and her motivations and her life experience. One thing we don't learn is her name. Why did you choose to leave her unnamed?

CHIUCARELLO: I think, for me, the point of her remaining nameless is to mirror kind of the expectations that we think of when we think of caretakers to kind of remain a little bit back from the spotlight. But also, I think, you know, this book is really, really frenzied, but I think that she comes to a very peaceful understanding of herself by the end of this book. And I think choosing to have her remain nameless is really just part of this journey of her trying to understand herself and trying to, again, process what she has gone through and trying to come to terms with her own desires and expectations on her own terms rather than other people's expectations for her.

SUMMERS: We've been speaking with K Chiucarello, the author of "Nanny Nanny." K, thank you so much.

CHIUCARELLO: Thank you so much.

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