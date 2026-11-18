LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Next, we have the story of a group of Palestinian and Israeli musicians who play together as part of a groundbreaking orchestra. Esme Nicholson caught up with them in Berlin, where they are performing this month.

ESME NICHOLSON, BYLINE: Violinist Samir Obaido is back at the music academy in Berlin, where he studied a decade ago. He says he not only feels nostalgia, but relief when he enters his alma mater.

SAMIR OBAIDO: My voice is silenced in almost every domain. Within this academy, they don't ignore your identity.

NICHOLSON: Obaido is Palestinian, like one of the namesakes to the school, the late intellectual Edward Said. And like the school's other namesake, the 84-year-old conductor Daniel Barenboim, many students are Israeli. Obaido says he's had to confront skepticism within his own community because of his choice to perform with Israelis.

OBAIDO: The first impression from Palestinians back home is always, like, how could you? And I have had big backlashes.

NICHOLSON: Obaido is 30, too young to have met Said, but today he's here for a rehearsal with Daniel Barenboim. He played second violin in the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra, which Said and Barenboim founded together here in Germany nearly three decades ago, uniting Israeli and Palestinian musicians together with musicians from Iran, Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan, Syria and elsewhere in the region. Barenboim is preparing to conduct the orchestra at the Berlin Philharmonic. Obaido says all the musicians have to work past their prejudices about each other.

OBAIDO: I've had years where I felt it was wrong. I've had doubts. You're sitting next to an Israeli. Some of them don't even, like, care to know much about your history.

NICHOLSON: Roni Mann from Haifa in Israel does know and care about Obaido's background.

RONI MANN: His grandfather was born not so far from mine, but this is where we find ourselves.

NICHOLSON: Mann is vice-rector of the Barren Bon Said Akademie.

MANN: We don't want to avoid the political or to try to sidestep it. The question is, how do we create frameworks of conversation not silencing or silenced, but also permit people to listen.

NICHOLSON: Mann says the space created by the academy for this has become more precious and precarious in the wake of the Gaza war that ensued after the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. Violinist Mina Zikri agrees.

MINA ZIKRI: October 7 was a heavy one, I have to say, and it took us a while to reconcile with ourselves. There are people who suffered death in their very immediate families, and these people are brave enough to still come and play in the orchestra.

NICHOLSON: Zikri is from Egypt and has been in the orchestra since the start, together with Israeli violinist Mariela Matathia. Their friendship is now almost 30 years old. Matathia says Barenboim has taught them how to reach across the divide.

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NICHOLSON: Like he did when he first suggested they play Wagner, bringing it to a vote. It's now a standard in their repertoire, and they performed his prelude from Tristan and Isolde this month. Wagner's music is taboo in Israel because of the German composer's antisemitism and the Nazis' love of it.

MARIELA MATATHIA: Some of my friends had a little bit of problem because of stories of their families, which I totally understand. But we did play Wagner. It was very emotional, and I remember that a few friends of mine - they were crying on stage while we were playing it.

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NICHOLSON: Zikri says he, too, felt the impact of this when they first played Wagner.

ZIKRI: The Wagner incident was very telling to us, the non-Israeli members of the orchestra, how the Israeli members of the orchestra were able to cross this barrier because there are barriers that we have to cross as well.

NICHOLSON: And here you are holding hands.

MATATHIA: We're holding hands. Yeah.

ZIKRI: Holding hands all the time. It's safer this way.

MATATHIA: (Laughter).

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NICHOLSON: Obaido says he feels safer talking about Gaza with fellow musicians in the orchestra than elsewhere in Berlin, where he says he has experienced police brutality on pro-Palestinian marches. But he says sometimes it's only music that can resolve dissonance.

OBAIDO: You don't have the space to start talking about, like, with the music that, ah, I think this note has a home here, and it's called Palestine. Music is music.

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NICHOLSON: For NPR News, I'm Esme Nicholson in Berlin.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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