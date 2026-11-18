LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Sam Bankman-Fried became the face of corruption in the tech world in 2022, when he was just 30 years old. His cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, had fallen apart, and he was arrested on multiple counts of fraud and money laundering. But he wasn't alone. A new series on Netflix tells the story of his relationship with his business partner and love interest, Caroline Ellison.

JULIA GARNER: I knew about Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX and that whole scandal. I didn't know really actually anything about her.

FADEL: That's the actress who plays Ellison, Julia Garner, a three-time Emmy winner as Ruth Langmore in "Ozark." The series is called "The Altruists" because originally, the couple set out to give away 99% of their profits to charitable causes. In the end, they stole $8 billion. In this scene, where they first meet at a trading firm in New York, Bankman-Fried is playing a game with Ellison to test her risk aversion.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "THE ALTRUISTS")

GARNER: (As Caroline Ellison) You won the game?

ANTHONY BOYLE: (As Sam Bankman-Fried) Last year.

GARNER: (As Caroline Ellison) What does second place get?

BOYLE: (As Sam Bankman-Fried) There is no second place. Welcome to Wall Street. So I'm going to...

FADEL: Sam Bankman-Fried is played by Anthony Boyle.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "THE ALTRUISTS")

GARNER: (As Caroline Ellison) It doesn't matter if I come in second, third or dead last. Going all in every time is the mathematically optimal strategy.

FADEL: I spoke with Julia Garner and the co-showrunner of the series, Graham Moore.

GRAHAM MOORE: It felt to me like a story not just about crypto, but a story of two young people in a relationship. I think in Sam and Caroline's case, Sam is in jail right now for concealing a relationship between his company and Caroline's company at the same time that he and Caroline were concealing this very fraught on-again, off-again, tortured romance. So in some deep and profound way, the relationship is the crime.

FADEL: And that relationship was rocky and unconventional, as you hear in this clip from the series.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "THE ALTRUISTS")

GARNER: (As Caroline Ellison) Are you having sex with other people?

BOYLE: (As Sam Bankman-Fried) I...

GARNER: (As Caroline Ellison) Oh, 'cause I'm poly. I just want to be clear, like, that's not a problem.

BOYLE: (As Sam Bankman-Fried) Poly?

GARNER: (As Caroline Ellison) Yeah. Polyamorous. I've always found non-monogamy to be the mathematically optimal sexual system. Has that been your experience?

BOYLE: (As Sam Bankman-Fried) Yeah, totally.

GARNER: (As Caroline Ellison) Yeah, if the goal of any given system of sexual relationships is to produce as much pleasure as possible, then placing limits on where any given participant can derive pleasure limits the system's total pleasure output. I mean, it's basic game theory.

BOYLE: (As Sam Bankman-Fried) I don't think we covered that in my game theory class.

GARNER: (As Caroline Ellison) In college, I practiced...

FADEL: Julia, how did you prepare? I mean, this is a real person in the real world. So becoming her, how did you do it?

GARNER: It was difficult 'cause there wasn't - there was one interview online. It was, like, 30 minutes, and then there was a recording. You know, there was journals and, you know, the writing, but there's only so much research that you can gather from that fantasy writing.

MOORE: One of the good ones we had was this blog she kept in secret. She wrote extensively about boy bands and "Harry Potter" and games.

GARNER: And the writing was - I could see what age she was maybe trapped in.

FADEL: What do you mean?

GARNER: Like, I think that there's always a certain age that people are trapped in, in a way. And then when they have pressure, what is the age that comes out, depending on how their - when their insecurities comes in?

FADEL: What age do you think she was trapped in? Curious.

GARNER: I would say probably, like, 11. You know, I feel like when you're 11, you're still a child, so you're still, like, kind of delusional and, you know, chasing this fantasy and dream in a way, like a kid. But you start to really romanticize things, and you want to play like you're an adult, but you're really not. And Sam was like a 12-year-old (laughter), like, so it was, like, you got the 11- and 12-year-old, and, you know, it's very sweet, but it's also like, oh, boy.

FADEL: Yeah. That's so interesting that you say that because, I mean, one of her hobbies in the show is LARPing, live-action role-playing. And it did feel like she and Sam went into business in the same way. They were pretending to be something they weren't. And throughout the series, I kept being reminded that they're kids. They're dealing with billions of dollars of other people's money, but they're playing games.

MOORE: I think the use of the word games is a very apt one. They were both obsessed with games. And I think they viewed the crypto markets in the same way. They were not sort of committed, passionate crypto people. They were, I truly believe, earnest, committed altruists who got into this to do the right thing, to give money away to charity. And then, over the course of this tortured relationship, ended up doing the exact opposite.

FADEL: So what happened? What about their relationship had them actually kind of doing the opposite?

MOORE: We've all been in relationships that bring out the best in us, and we've been in relationships that bring out the very worst. And I think that the relationship between Sam and Caroline was one that brought out the very worst in them both. I think they were both so smart, and the danger with being so smart is sometimes you can convince yourself that what you're doing is perfectly logical and not based on feelings. They're young and they're suddenly fabulously wealthy, and they're feeling love and jealousy and hatred and all of the things that all human beings feel, and they're spending so much time sort of very smartly and very intellectually convincing themselves that those things aren't happening.

GARNER: Well, I think they complicated things more than it needs to be, aside from the crypto scandal of it all. I mean, it's funny. They did all this chitter-chatter. They just were talking about all this stuff, but they really weren't simplifying it. But then the last scene of the whole show was three simple words, which is, I love you. Not complicated, but it's the most complicated thing for whatever reason.

FADEL: Julia Garner plays Caroline Ellison in the new Netflix series, "The Altruists." Graham Moore is the co-writer, co-showrunner and it begins streaming tomorrow. Thank you both.

MOORE: Thank you.

GARNER: Thank you.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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