SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

Muslims will soon be the largest religious group on the planet. That's according to new numbers out today from Pew Research as part of its Future of World Religions report. The spiritual landscape in the U.S. will also look quite different in the coming years. And joining me to talk about all of this is NPR religion correspondent Jason DeRose. Hey, Jason.

JASON DEROSE, BYLINE: Hello.

DETROW: Let's start with the Muslim population. We've talked about this for a while now - right? - that Islam is the fastest-growing religion.

DEROSE: Right. And according to Pew's projections, by 2035, so in just nine years, Christianity will no longer be the biggest religion on Earth. It'll be Islam. They arrived at these numbers by looking at national censuses, U.N. population data and other demographic research. And Pew says that both Islam and Christianity are growing globally, but that Islam is growing faster.

DETROW: What do they think accounts for that?

DEROSE: Well, the answer's pretty simple. Muslims have more children than any other religious group. According to Pew, on average, Muslim women have 3.1 children, and everyone else has far fewer. You know, sometimes people imagine that religions grow through conversion or what researchers call religious switching. But in reality, religious growth is mostly due to birth rates. In fact, the only group that grows primarily through switching is one we hear a lot about more and more, the religiously unaffiliated or the nones, N-O-N-E-S.

DETROW: Right. Not N-U-N-S.

DEROSE: Right.

DETROW: One other thing that's interesting in this report is that the U.S. will no longer be the country with the most Christians in the coming years.

DEROSE: That's right. By 2070, it'll be the Democratic Republic of the Congo in sub-Saharan Africa.

DETROW: Huh.

DEROSE: Pew's director of religion research, Alan Cooperman, says it's probably the most significant change pointed to by these numbers.

ALAN COOPERMAN: The global change in what one might think of as the center of gravity of Christianity is really very interesting. The distribution of Christians around the world looks very different from the way it does today.

DEROSE: That growth in Africa, though, isn't because of missionaries or conversions, again. Pew points out that it's, again, because of higher birth rates there. And I think that change in the geographic center of gravity could also bring with it a change in the philosophical center of gravity, Scott. The concerns of Christians in the developing world are different from Christians in Europe and North America. For instance, we might see a greater emphasis on poverty or the environment.

DETROW: I'm curious about here in the U.S. You've been covering a lot of interesting trends on religion in the U.S. in recent years. What do these projections show about change here?

DEROSE: Well, right now, Christians are the majority in this country, about 62% of the population. But Pew says that by the year 2070, Christians are expected to decline to less than half of the U.S. population. And by and large, they're not becoming some other religion, like Muslim or Buddhist. They're switching to be religiously unaffiliated. Pew says that by 2070, the unaffiliated will make up 41% of the U.S. population.

DETROW: You spend a lot of time thinking about this. What do you think some of the implications of these changes might be?

DEROSE: Well, one of the most salient things is one we've been talking about a lot in recent years - whether the U.S. is a Christian nation. We hear a lot about Christian nationalism. There is no established official religion here in the U.S., but because Christians have been by far the majority for so long, you could argue that, at least descriptively, the U.S. is a Christian nation. But that will be different in the year 2070. Christians will be the largest group here in the United States, but they won't be the majority. And we already hear many Christian conservatives worrying about what that might mean for the culture. So there'll be a decidedly different religious landscape in the coming decades.

DETROW: That is NPR religion correspondent Jason DeRose. Jason, thanks so much.

DEROSE: You're welcome. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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