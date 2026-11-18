LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Democrats in the U.S. Senate have picked up another seat. Former Congresswoman Mary Peltola has won in Alaska, according to an Associated Press race call. She'll be the first Indigenous Alaskan in the Senate. Joining us now is Liz Ruskin with Alaska Public Media in Anchorage. Liz, good morning.

LIZ RUSKIN, BYLINE: Good morning.

FADEL: So this is the last Senate race call in the country. It's the one everybody's been waiting on. Why did it take so long?

RUSKIN: Well, Alaska's a big place. Most communities aren't on the road system, so the state gives a lot of time for ballots to arrive. On election night, Peltola called it Alaska normal.

FADEL: Now, have you heard from the Republican she'll unseat, Senator Dan Sullivan?

RUSKIN: He has been laying low since Election Day. He said that night that Alaska is different and that the blue wave wasn't going to hit here. He issued a statement this week saying he's waiting for every vote to be counted. And by law, that final count is tonight, November 18, 15 days after the election. And then races are decided by ranked choice if needed.

FADEL: Now, Alaska has ranked-choice elections. Other parts of the country have that as well. Explain how that goes.

RUSKIN: The short version is voters rank the four candidates on the ballot, 1 through 4. If no candidate gets more than 50% of first choices, the state essentially has an instant runoff. But Peltola has more than 50% of the vote. So if she still has that after the final count tonight, she wins. No ranked-choice counting.

FADEL: And tell us anything about what kind of senator Peltola's expected to be.

RUSKIN: Well, in the House, she was a moderate in favor of oil development and gun ownership. She campaigned this year on the national Democratic themes of affordability and against corruption. And she has this theme - fish, family, freedom. Here's how she put that message at her election night party.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MARY PELTOLA: Yes, I am just one person in this movement, movement to get our fish back...

(CHEERING)

PELTOLA: ...Away from corporate greed, out of the clutches of corporate greed and back into our freezers and our fish racks.

(CHEERING)

RUSKIN: That was a reference to the issue that propelled her to statewide prominence, a pledge to take on a huge at-sea industrial fishery that intercepts Alaska salmon.

FADEL: Now, the race was dominated in the final days with an accusation that operatives associated with the Peltola campaign recruited another candidate with the name Dan Sullivan to get votes away from the senator. What happened there?

RUSKIN: Peltola has said she didn't know anything about it. And other than that, she really hasn't addressed it. Senator Sullivan complained that this was cheating. I will note, though, that a super PAC that backed him also funded a group that spent a lot of money trying to get a Democrat, a woman with no connection to Alaska, on the ballot to draw votes away from Peltola. That didn't work because the candidate did not make it past the primary. In the end, Peltola got more votes than all three other candidates on the ballot combined.

FADEL: Liz Ruskin of Alaska Public Media. Thank you, Liz.

RUSKIN: Thank you. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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