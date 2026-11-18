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The families of people who died in a midair collision outside Washington nearly two years ago are asking Congress for greater attention to air safety. They came to Capitol Hill a few days after a nationwide airline ground stop amid calls from the Trump administration for billions to modernize air traffic control. Here's NPR's Joel Rose.

JOEL ROSE, BYLINE: Family and friends of the crash victims stood on the west lawn of the Capitol building Tuesday in the outline of a plane, with rows of empty seats symbolizing those who died on American Airlines Flight 5342. Audrey Patel talked about losing her husband, Vik Patel, while she was pregnant with their first child.

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AUDREY PATEL: I missed him at the first ultrasound when I heard our baby's heartbeat for the first time. I missed him during the birth of our son, the big moments. And I miss him in all the small moments.

ROSE: Two years after the crash that killed 67 people, these families are still pushing Congress to act on aviation safety. A key sticking point has been a safety system that allows aircraft to communicate their location, speed and altitude to each other. If it had been used fully, safety experts say, it could have prevented the crash. Leaders in the House and Senate said Tuesday they've reached an agreement in principle, but it wasn't immediately clear if it has the support of the Pentagon or its allies in Congress.

Inside the Capitol, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy met with Senate Republicans, asking for $50 billion to modernize the nation's air traffic control system. Though when he spoke after the meeting, Duffy sounded like he might settle for less.

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SEAN DUFFY: I'll take what I can get. And I will work with the Congress to make sure that we do the highest priorities first. But I'll take what I can get, and I'm going to build with whatever they give me.

ROSE: Congress allocated more than $12 billion for air traffic modernization last year, and even Republicans seem skeptical about the size of the administration's latest ask. The Federal Aviation Administration, meanwhile, is still investigating the communications meltdown that grounded all flights on Friday. FAA administrator Bryan Bedford says the focus is on a router made by the company Juniper Networks.

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BRYAN BEDFORD: We have suspended the use of this particular router, and we've disabled the ones that are out there. So, yes, I feel highly confident that we won't repeat this level of disruption.

ROSE: But Bedford says the FAA is still trying to get to the bottom of what happened, with the busy Thanksgiving travel season just days away.

Joel Rose, NPR News, Washington. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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