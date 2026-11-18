A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Computers keep crashing at major organizations around the country. Yesterday, Apple reported outages, and the National Security Agency also had a breakdown.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

So what's going on? Here's Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaking Wednesday in the Philippines.

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MARCO RUBIO: We have no evidence, no indications of any kind that these instance - that these incidents are related to each other, or that any of them have anything to do with a malign actor, with a cybercriminal, with a disgruntled former employee, with anything along those lines.

MARTÍNEZ: For more on this, we're joined by NPR national security correspondent Greg Myre. So, Greg, as of this morning, any other big organizations still having problems?

GREG MYRE, BYLINE: Well, right now, we're not aware of any big disruptions, so perhaps we should all take a deep cleansing breath while we can.

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MYRE: Thank you, A. Very good. But we need to realize we're likely to face more computer disruptions in the near term, even in places we wouldn't expect. Yesterday, two of the world's most advanced tech organizations had outages. One was Apple, the world's most valuable company in terms of stock market value. The other was the National Security Agency, the U.S. intelligence agency that runs the most sophisticated cyber operations in the world.

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah. This does not sound reassuring, Greg. So what happened?

MYRE: Yeah. Apple users said Tuesday morning they were unable to use the App Store, Apple Pay and other services. Apple said an internal update went awry, but everything was back to normal by Tuesday evening. At the National Security Agency outside Washington, an internal communications network went down. The agency said this happened during scheduled routine maintenance, adding that mission-critical capabilities were not affected.

MARTÍNEZ: All right. Now, we heard Marco Rubio, but are others pointing to any possible hacking or at least linkage between these cases?

MYRE: So I've spoken with cyber experts, and they say there's no evidence of sabotage or that these cases are directly connected. They acknowledge the highly unusual or even unprecedented series of breakdowns - Microsoft's email system crash, the FAA stopped all planes from taking off, several big banks had computers going down.

Now, the cyber experts explain it this way - AI is rapidly uncovering previously undetected software flaws, and companies are racing to patch or upgrade vulnerabilities. And when you do this on a tight deadline, things go wrong. Darrell West is with the Center for Technology Innovation at the Brookings Institution.

DARRELL WEST: We're in a situation where it's patches or upgrades that are creating the problems. Organizations can't really tear out entire new systems and put new ones in because they're running vital functions, and we can't have downtime on any of these really important systems.

MARTÍNEZ: You know, Greg, lots of places have outdated digital systems. I mean, should we be surprised when breakdowns happen at even the most advanced tech companies?

MYRE: Well, West says this is a cause for concern.

WEST: With high-power tech companies, you don't expect there to be problems. The whole premise of their business is the trust and confidence that we have in them. When that starts to go wrong, I think everybody gets a lot more nervous.

MYRE: So expect more disruptions as many systems received upgrades. Now, the optimistic view is there will be a payoff. Over the next year or two, computer networks will become more robust and resilient. That's the plan. We'll have to see if it works out that way.

MARTÍNEZ: I won't hold my breath. That's NPR's Greg Myre. Greg, thanks.

MYRE: Sure, A. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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