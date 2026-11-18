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An Air Force major has spent nearly a hundred days in what his lawyers say amounts to solitary confinement following his in-uniform protest of President Trump. That's as he awaits a general court martial, the most serious type of military trial. In a public hearing in Washington, D.C., yesterday, his lawyers argued he is being punished without a conviction in a case that could become a rare test of the right to free speech for members of the military. NPR's Kat Lonsdorf has more.

KAT LONSDORF, BYLINE: On July 1, Air Force Major Jason Watson spoke in uniform at a livestream news conference in front of the U.S. Capitol.

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JASON WATSON: We, the people, have allowed the highest levels of the executive branch of the federal government to violate our Constitution.

LONSDORF: He criticized President Trump, particularly his military actions in Iran and Venezuela, among other issues. And then he walked onto the steps of the Capitol building, holding a sign calling for Trump's impeachment. He was arrested within minutes. The following month, while Watson was free awaiting charges, he appeared on CNN for an interview and repeated his criticisms of Trump.

Military regulations place strict limits on service members' rights to free speech compared to civilians. Watson was detained again the next day and put in pretrial confinement, where he's been ever since, his lawyer, Chris Mutimer, says.

CHRIS MUTIMER: He's essentially in solitary confinement in a concrete room.

LONSDORF: The Air Force argues that Watson is not in solitary confinement, but is separated from the general inmate population at a civilian correctional facility as per military policy. Mutimer says Watson is in his cell for 20 to 22 hours a day with no view of the outside world, very little human interaction and the lights on all day and night.

MUTIMER: Just to give you a little bit of comparison, there are individuals out there in the military who have been arrested for very serious sexual assault crimes or other crimes of violence and who are not in solitary confinement.

LONSDORF: In a public hearing in front of a military judge yesterday, his defense argued for his release. Military lawyers for the government argued that Watson's interview with CNN amounted to serious misconduct, and his current confinement is necessary to keep him from similarly speaking out. Watson's trial is set for February. The judge will rule on his pretrial confinement in the coming days.

Kat Lonsdorf, NPR News, Washington. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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