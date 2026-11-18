SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

A Senate committee was scheduled to vote this morning on whether Dr. Heidi Overton would become the next commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, but last night, the White House withdrew that nomination. NPR pharmaceuticals correspondent Sydney Lupkin is here to explain what happened and what it means. Hey, Sydney.

SYDNEY LUPKIN, BYLINE: Hey, Scott.

DETROW: So Heidi Overton, not exactly a household name. Who is she?

LUPKIN: Yeah. Overton was a top White House policy aide back in August when President Trump nominated her. Before that, she trained as a surgeon at Johns Hopkins, and she did a stint at a conservative think tank called America First Policy Institute. The Senate health committee questioned her qualifications in a September hearing - basically its version of a job interview - but then nothing happened until Overton's nomination was withdrawn on the eve of the vote.

DETROW: I mean, there's been a lot of controversy about many of these health-related appointments over the past few years. Was there a consensus on whether she was qualified to run the FDA?

LUPKIN: No. Many medical professionals and consumer advocacy organizations opposed her nomination, saying they weren't confident that she could follow the science on politicized issues like abortion and vaccines, and that she didn't have enough managerial experience to lead an agency that includes 18,000 staffers and regulates a huge chunk of the U.S. economy. Senator Bill Cassidy, who chairs the committee and is a Republican from Louisiana, said Sunday he was still undecided on CBS's "Face The Nation." But this morning, during the executive session that would have included a vote on Overton, he said this.

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BILL CASSIDY: Last night, the White House abandoned a viable confirmation path for Dr. Heidi Overton for FDA, saying that she didn't have the votes to pass, which was pretty odd since there were productive conversations taking place, and I think she would have had the votes to pass out of committee and to pass the full Senate.

DETROW: I mean, interesting. Given that, did he say why he thought the White House did that?

LUPKIN: Well, he said senators who oppose abortion rights wanted reassurances from the Trump administration before confirming her. The flashpoint is mail-order access to the abortion pill mifepristone. The White House opted to withdraw Overton's nomination. So Cassidy said that it now is unlikely the Republican-controlled Senate will get a chance to confirm the next FDA commissioner before the end of the year when they lose the majority. After that, the next nominee's confirmation will be in the hands of a Senate controlled by Democrats.

DETROW: How crucial is it that the FDA has a confirmed commissioner?

LUPKIN: It is important for setting policy and other big-picture goals, but right now the agency has some pressing needs. Here's Dr. Joshua Sharfstein, who was the principal deputy commissioner at the FDA during the Obama administration.

JOSHUA SHARFSTEIN: Everybody focuses on the person because they're the name in the headlines, but how the agency itself is doing is really fundamentally important.

LUPKIN: He says, between DOGE staffing cuts, unfilled open positions and political interference, the agency hasn't been doing that well in the last few years.

DETROW: So what happens next?

LUPKIN: Well, now there's an acting commissioner who's been in place since the previous confirmed FDA commissioner, Dr. Marty Makary, stepped down back in May. The acting commissioner is Kyle Diamantas, not a doctor but a lawyer. Sharfstein says he actually has a pretty good reputation, especially among career staffers. There is a 210-day limit on how long Diamantas or anybody else can be in the role. The clock reset when the White House withdrew Overton, so that buys the administration some time to figure out its next move.

DETROW: NPR pharmaceuticals correspondent Sydney Lupkin, thank you so much.

LUPKIN: You bet. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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