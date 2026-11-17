It was a somber display on a Ventura County college campus. Dozens of T-shirts were displayed on clotheslines, each created by a survivor of abuse, violence, or sexual assault.

They carried powerful messages like "Little girls can't consent" and "You raped me while I was drunk."

Ventura College Assistant Professor of Psychology Carlos Trujillo said what's called "The Clothesline Project" is intended to raise student and community awareness about the issue.

"This is something that not a lot of people talk about, because it's an uncomfortable thing." said Trujillo.

Lance Orozco / KCLU

"This is an opportunity for students who are survivors of domestic and or sexual abuse to speak up, share their stories, and feel seen," said Elianna Richard, a domestic abuse survivor. "As we all know, this is a topic that is very much brushed under the rug, and a lot of students don't feel comfortable about talking about it. But they aren't the only ones experiencing this."

The Ventura College Psychology Club teamed up with faculty members, the college, and community groups to sponsor the awareness event.