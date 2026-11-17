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The Department of Commerce has announced a rule that seems directly related to recent news. It's a rule to prevent China and other countries from remotely accessing advanced semiconductor chips and servers, the infrastructure that powers AI. The move comes amidst increased scrutiny over export controls since the CEO of Nvidia stepped down last week. Jensen Huang is alleged to have had an affair with a woman who U.S. intelligence officials suspect of being a Chinese spy. So where does all this leave the Chinese AI industry? NPR's Jennifer Pak reports from Beijing.

JENNIFER PAK, BYLINE: China's AI sector has been living with U.S. export controls since 2022, which make it difficult for Chinese firms to buy advanced AI hardware, including chips and chipmaking equipment. Paul Triolo is a China and tech policy expert at the D.C.-based consultancy Albright Stonebridge. He says the restrictions are sweeping.

PAUL TRIOLO: The goal of which - it's complicated - but was to slow down China's ability to develop AI.

PAK: To cope, he says some Chinese AI firms have been using a mix of older Nvidia chips and domestic ones. That won't work for Chinese AI companies competing on the cutting edge. But they can, Triolo says, go through data centers in, say, Southeast Asia to access the high-end chips they need, called graphics processing units, or GPUs.

TRIOLO: Companies in those places could buy, legally, these GPUs and then rent them out to Chinese companies.

PAK: Now the Trump administration is clamping down on these overseas data centers, and some analysts believe more restrictions could be coming. That's bad news for Chinese AI firms that use the chips, says Haishi Li, an economics professor at Hong Kong University. Li says it raises the cost for Chinese companies to access the advanced AI chips.

HAISHI LI: Which means that this will slow down the innovations in Chinese AI firms.

PAK: But Li says the strict U.S. export controls benefit Chinese chip manufacturers.

LI: And now, you know, Chinese chipmakers have the whole Chinese market. It's great news for them.

PAK: U.S. export controls have already accelerated an industry shift in China towards domestic alternatives. And that's what Beijing wants long-term, says Steven Hai, assistant professor of technology entrepreneurship at the Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University.

STEVEN HAI: 'Cause China now entered the new developmental ground, which emphasizes indigenous innovation.

PAK: Hai says China's current five-year plan, a social and economic blueprint for the country, focuses on homegrown innovation and resilience across key sectors of the economy. Triolo says Chinese developers still tell him they prefer Nvidia chips. Chipmakers in China haven't been able to keep up with demand, but he says that could change starting next year.

TRIOLO: Because Chinese companies have now had four years to work hard to try to develop alternatives for things like these critical tools that the U.S. has cut off.

PAK: President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are meeting this week in Shenzhen, and both AI and export controls are expected to be on the agenda.

Jennifer Pak, NPR News, Beijing.

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