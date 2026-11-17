A serial rapist in Ventura County has been sentenced to more than two decades in prison.

In 2020, Joseph Pullen of Ojai was sentenced to more than five years in prison in a rape case. After the conviction, two more victims came forward. In September, the 28-year-old man pled guilty to five sexual assault charges involving the additional victims.

This week, he received a sentence of 27 years, four months.

In addition to the new sentence the court determined Pullen meets the legal definition of a sexually violent predator.

It means after Pullen completes his prison term, he will be taken to a locked state mental health facility for treatment until he is no longer deemed to be a threat to the community.