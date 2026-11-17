JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

A bill that has rare bipartisan support hasn't yet passed Congress, and Paris Hilton is among those asking why. It's called the DEFIANCE Act, and it's meant to offer legal recourse for people whose images get used in deepfake, sexually explicit content. The bill has passed the Senate. Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Republican Representative Laurel Lee introduced it in the House earlier this year, but it stalled.

Before Paris Hilton joined lawmakers and survivors on Capitol Hill this afternoon to push for its passage, she stopped by NPR headquarters to explain why this work is so deeply personal. It goes back to when she was just 19, when her ex-boyfriend released an intimate video of her without her consent.

Earlier this year, you were talking about how with the rise of deepfakes, this has all just been revictimizing and traumatizing. Can you just talk about what this experience has been like for you and why this is so important for you to be an advocate?

PARIS HILTON: Well, at 19, when that happened to me, there were no laws to protect me. And it was the most painful and traumatic experience of my life. And now, to know with this technology, there's women all around the world, there's children, which people are just getting one photo and then creating these explicit videos and photos of them. And it's just - it's heartbreaking that the technology is moving faster than our laws.

SUMMERS: Now, many people may know that there's already a law out there that's called the TAKE IT DOWN Act. It went into effect earlier this year, and it requires these platforms to offer a path for anyone to get revenge porn or deepfake porn removed. But the DEFIANCE Act that we've been talking about, what makes it different?

HILTON: Well, for the TAKE IT DOWN Act, basically, if someone reaches out to the platform, they have to take it down within 48 hours, which doesn't always work. For myself, there's over a hundred thousand deep explicit fake (ph) AI has made of myself.

SUMMERS: One hundred thousand? Wow.

HILTON: Yes. And we've had 73,000 taken down, but there's more popping up every single day. And me, I have resources. I have a team of people helping me. I - all these other people who maybe don't have that support, I can't imagine what's happening to them. So right now, the DEFIANCE Act would give victims the justice they deserve and be able to take these perpetrators to court.

SUMMERS: What's your message to young women or girls out there who might be victims who are experiencing this, who don't have the level of privilege and resources that someone like you has? You can come here to Washington. You can speak up. You can speak to the news media. Many people out there, they just don't have that.

HILTON: And that's why it's so important for me to use my voice and my platform to speak for others who don't have a voice. And my message to them is, it's not your fault. What happened to you does not define you. And I'm here to fight for you, and you're not alone.

SUMMERS: The Senate did pass this bill back in January, yet it has been stalled in the House. I know you're going to be speaking to lawmakers about this. Do you have a sense of why it is taking so long, of why this bill hasn't gained traction in the House?

HILTON: I don't know, and neither do all the victims of this. And action needs to be taken because if it's not, then we're going to have to start this process all over again and go through both houses again. And these are people's lives on the line. People are literally committing suicide because of things that are happening to them online. So the victims need to be protected. This is not about politics. This is about women and children being sexually abused and exploited digitally. And even though they say these images aren't real, the damage that they can do is, and the pain - especially being a mom. I don't want my daughter growing up in a world where she has to feel unsafe and feel like she doesn't own her body or her image, and somebody can just go and manipulate it like that.

SUMMERS: Is there one victim story or one person who sort of sticks with you that you carry with you as you're having these conversations and advocating?

HILTON: Just so many of the girls just telling me about kids at school taking their prom photos, just innocent photos, and literally turning them into the most explicit videos and images, and how none of them wanted to return to school, how they were trying to do everything to take these things down. Like, finally, there is the TAKE IT DOWN law, but that's not enough.

SUMMERS: You have kept coming back here to Capitol Hill. You have continued to push federal legislation, not just the DEFIANCE Act, also the Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act. And that's also an issue you have personal experience with. For you personally, given your journey, what does it mean for you to be able to show up as an activist and an advocate in this moment?

HILTON: It makes me feel so proud and it's so healing to my inner child to be the hero that I needed when I was a little girl, and to know that it's going to affect millions of children's lives, and that people won't have to experience the abuse that myself and so many others have. I'm so proud that Provo Canyon School was just shut down because of all the advocacy work that myself and so many survivors have been doing. And it just makes me want to use my voice even more, and really shows the power in telling your truth.

SUMMERS: We've been speaking with Paris Hilton. She's an author, activist and advocate for the DEFIANCE Act here in Washington, D.C. Thank you so much.

HILTON: Thank you so much. I really appreciate your time.

SUMMERS: And if you or anyone you know may be struggling, you can call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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