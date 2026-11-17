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The war in Iran has pushed up oil prices across the country. And in Alaska's interior, where most people rely on oil to heat their homes, it means paying more to survive the winter, a winter where temperatures can plunge past negative 40 degrees Fahrenheit. The Alaska Desk's Shelby Herbert reports.

SHELBY HERBERT, BYLINE: At her wit's end with her monthly heating bill - over a grand - one Fairbanks resident stands in about a foot of snow with a crowbar and daylight slipping away.

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HERBERT: Melania Stoeber tears off the aluminum exterior of her historic home to install modern foam insulation panels to trap more heat so she can burn less oil.

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MELANIA STOEBER: It's a good thing I'm kind of a brute. I don't mind just, like (laughter)...

HERBERT: Stoeber, like many Alaskans, is paying significantly more to keep warm. Last year's record cold winter, which brought weeks of temperatures in the negative 40s, put many households over their heating budgets. Stoeber says another winter like that is daunting.

STOEBER: Oil prices are definitely on my mind. How could they not be?

HERBERT: Stoeber says she feels lucky she can do the physical work of insulating her home. She says some people who can't do the same are choosing to move somewhere warmer.

STOEBER: I know at least a dozen people that have moved. Folks that have lived here year-round for ages, folks that have taken jobs elsewhere, in part because of the weather and the cost and things like that.

HERBERT: Grace McGuire is an Alaska Native elder of Athabascan heritage and spent most of her life in Fairbanks. While doing her routine grocery run, she says rising heating costs are forcing her to rethink even everyday expenses.

GRACE MCGUIRE: By the end of the third week or so, I have no more money.

HERBERT: She says she'll always love her home, but this situation has her getting ready to leave.

MCGUIRE: And this is my hometown, but I've had enough. I can't even really go to a movie because I just got to be real careful not to spend anything on a fun thing.

HERBERT: And then there are rural communities not connected to the state's highway system. Residents typically get to these places by plane or boat, so oil gets delivered just a few times a year. Steve Colt is an economist at the Alaska Center for Energy and Power at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. He says, in those communities, the worst may be yet to come.

STEVE COLT: I mean that in a pretty narrow, almost mathematical sense. And that's because many Alaska communities, I suspect, have not yet had to make large purchases of fuel oil at these higher prices.

HERBERT: Andrew Sommer says that's the case for his small rural village, Galena. He says he's been chopping extra firewood to keep him and his wife warm and solvent. But he's in his 70s.

ANDREW SOMMER: And I'm too old to be doing it, but I still do it.

HERBERT: Higher oil prices are also bringing a bigger question into focus. What comes next for his community?

SOMMER: It's a hopeless situation because, like I said, the fuel has already been delivered and the prices are already set. I feel bad because a lot of the younger folks are not accustomed to higher prices like that.

HERBERT: Even with the high oil prices, Sommer says he plans to stick around and to stretch every drop of heating oil. For NPR News, I'm Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks, Alaska.

(SOUNDBITE OF COMMON AND JOHN LEGEND SONG, "THEY SAY (FEAT. KANYE WEST)") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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