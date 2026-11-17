A storm system is expected to bring significant rainfall to the Tri-Counties this week, with a flood watch issued for most of the region.

The rain is expected to begin in San Luis Obispo County Wednesday afternoon. The Central Coast could see its heaviest rainfall Wednesday afternoon and evening, while the South Coast could get most of its rain Wednesday night and during the overnight hours.

National Weather Service

Rainfall totals could be in the 1" to 3" range for much of the region, with 3" to 5" possible in the mountains and foothills.

There could be strong wind as well, so meteorologists are suggesting that you don't park vehicles under trees, and don't leave patio furniture where it could be blown into windows or pools.

There's also the potential for thunderstorms and lightning.

The storm is expected to clear the region by Friday.