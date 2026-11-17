A MARTÍNEZ, BYLINE: John Madden was a winner in three different careers - as a Super Bowl champion head coach of the Oakland Raiders...

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UNIDENTIFIED COMMENTATOR: John Madden goes on the shoulders of his players.

MARTÍNEZ: ...As a Hall of Fame broadcaster...

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JOHN MADDEN: Boom. Look at that. I mean, he knocked him right out of the picture. You kidding me?

MARTÍNEZ: ...And as the man who lent his name and playbook to one of the most popular video game series of all time.

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MADDEN: I mean, if you hear a collision, you know it's a collision. Boom. Boom. Boom. Boom. Boom. Touchdown, baby.

UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER: EA Sports. It's in the game.

MARTÍNEZ: His many careers are the subject of a new film directed by David O. Russell. It's called "Madden." He's played by Nicholas Cage. And the story focuses on his relationship with the owner of the Raiders, Al Davis, played by Christian Bale.

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CHRISTIAN BALE: (As Al Davis) John Madden.

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NICHOLAS CAGE: (As John Madden) My dad says once you start working, you'll never stop.

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CAGE: (As John Madden) Let's go.

BALE: (As Al Davis) Just win.

CAGE: (As John Madden) If you get away with doing what you love as long as you possibly can.

(As John Madden) Go. Go.

MARTÍNEZ: I spoke with Bale about how he captured the renegade spirit of Davis, who inspired absolute devotion among his colleagues or absolute revulsion.

BALE: He talked about - to be respected, you got to be feared. So he let that stuff be known. But everybody who knew him well said he had the biggest heart and he was a big softie. Everybody said, yeah, he was tough, but he was funny. And also, he was absolutely loyal. You know, he said, once a Raider, always a Raider, and he meant it. They said that he would never get attention for it. But Raiders who had left years before - he would keep helping them out. If somebody was sick, he'd be there for them. You know, John would say he was his best friend and his first call in times of need. And so Al was always there for the people he loved.

MARTÍNEZ: And I think he loved John Madden.

BALE: Oh, completely. They had this amazing partnership. You know, Al said he was a formidable foil - Madden. So they were this great yin and yang, and then this unbelievable thing where you've got this amazing partnership - absolute success - and suddenly Madden says, I can't do it. I can't do it anymore. And so, unlike Al, you know, he still was figuring himself out. You know? He'd achieved the greatest success as a coach, but he still wanted to figure out - what did he want to do with life? And - which to Al was incomprehensible because he had known what he wanted to do since he was a kid and never wavered from it and achieved all of it. And so that's what much of the story becomes about - about why the hell did Madden walk away?

MARTÍNEZ: After 10 years of coaching the Raiders, Madden had the highest winning percentage of any coach in the NFL Super Bowl era. But yeah. He just walked away. The job had taken its toll. His sons were growing up without a father. His relationship with his wife was falling apart. And he was dealing with stomach issues, which ended up being a bleeding ulcer. However, in this scene from the film, Christian Bale's Al Davis had a different diagnosis.

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BALE: (As Al Davis) I'm a medical hobbyist, John. I think this could all be gas. I think you got a pre-vomit saliva thing going on. It could be gas.

CAGE: (As John Madden) Oh, so much gas.

BALE: (As Al Davis) OK? And the way you eat. Let me be honest with you. Peppermint Tums - not the fruit-flavored ones - that's my prescription.

MARTÍNEZ: I know Al Davis was raised in Brooklyn. You previously played a New Yorker in another David O. Russell film - "American Hustle." Wondering...

BALE: Yeah.

MARTÍNEZ: Did you have to make any adjustments in your accent? That was a Bronx accent in "American Hustle."

BALE: Oh, totally different because Al is Al. Nobody else sounds like him.

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah.

BALE: Yes, he was from Brooklyn. But you listen - and I was obsessively listening to every interview I could find - one particular Steve Sabol interview.

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AL DAVIS: Which team, by colors alone, is identifiable around the world? Which team, by slogan - commitment to excellence; just win, baby - all those things are the Raiders.

BALE: And you listen to him. And he creates this Southern twang at times.

MARTÍNEZ: (Laughter).

BALE: And nobody could quite tell me why, but everyone who knew him absolutely agreed. They said, yeah. Yeah. He had a twang in the middle of having this Brooklyn accent, so it's like no other voice I've ever done.

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BALE: (As Al Davis) Come back to the Raiders. Consult. You don't fly. You have freedom. Come on. Let's do it. I love you. Hall of Fame. Fella Al (ph) - you and me.

MARTÍNEZ: He still loved him no matter what. That was a thing.

BALE: Oh, absolutely. He was always there for him and always wanted him back - always said, come on. Come on. You're meant to be a coach. Let's get back to it.

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah. Even though he was a very successful broadcaster, he's like, anytime you want to come back.

BALE: Yeah. I think Al always kind of viewed it as, ah, it's something John's got to go do for a little bit. But then he'll come back and do what he's really meant to do...

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah.

BALE: ...Which is coach for the Raiders.

MARTÍNEZ: David O. Russell, the director of this film - you've worked with him a few times now.

BALE: Yeah.

MARTÍNEZ: And I've seen and read that David O. Russell can be a little tough on his actors. What is it about his directing style that works with your performance style?

BALE: No. I don't think he's tough on...

MARTÍNEZ: No?

BALE: ...On his actors. He loves actors. It's just I think some people aren't used to the way he works.

MARTÍNEZ: We've heard stories of actors having, you know, run-ins with him or he - him being - like, Amy Adams, for example, in "American Hustle." You actually had to kind of tell David to - hey, back off a little bit. So what - how does it get to that point? Is it just the intensity of the shoot? Is that one of the reasons why that happens?

BALE: First, that's all overblown, right? And like I said, he loves it. He loves actors. And every director works differently. But David is very interactive as you're doing the scene, often. You know? He's a wonderful writer, and so absolutely, you can just do exactly the script. But he kind of encourages being adventurous, and he'll be, you know, on the floor as you're filming a take and talking to you. And you, you know, stop, and you go back, or he suggests other lines. And he just has such a delight. And so that's what I find. I just - you know, we've done four movies together, and I hope we'll do another four.

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MARTÍNEZ: That's Christian Bale. He plays the owner of the Raiders, Al Davis, in a new film about his relationship with Coach John Madden. It's called "Madden." Christian, thank you very much for the time.

BALE: Thanks so much.

MARTÍNEZ: The movie is on Amazon Prime Video tomorrow.

(SOUNDBITE OF SAM SPENCE'S "THE RAIDERS") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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