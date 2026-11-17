MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

We have more on what this means for us and how people can protect themselves from measles. So we have Dr. Celine Gounder for this. She's an infectious disease specialist and epidemiologist. Thank you so much for joining us once again.

CELINE GOUNDER: My pleasure.

MARTIN: So help us understand what it means for daily life if measles is endemic here.

GOUNDER: Well, I want people to understand this is not just symbolic. I think of losing elimination status as pulling the fire alarm. What you worry about is the fire underneath. And so it means that you have sustained community transmission. It means that we're going to see a lot more cases, outbreaks. We're going to see more pregnant women getting measles and the complications of that. And we don't really have healthcare providers and parents, for that matter, who are prepared for this because they don't know what this looks like and what to do.

I am concerned that we're going to see a lot more, also, complications - long-term complications - that I think are really underappreciated. Most importantly is something called immune amnesia - so basically the immune system being erased by a measles infection. And so even if you survive the infection, you have this long tail of increased risk for other infections. In fact, before vaccination, half - it's estimated that half of deaths among children under 5 were related to that immune amnesia after a measles infection.

MARTIN: Wow. So let's start with kids. What should parents and other caregivers know, and what should they do?

GOUNDER: Look. If your kids are vaccinated, you're in good shape. But if your kids have not had their two doses of measles vaccine, which - you don't get your second dose until 4 to 6 years of age, usually when you're going to kindergarten - your child is at risk. We have two doses because there's about 2% to 5% of children who do not develop an immune response after the first dose. First dose is typically given at 12 to 15 months. And in other parts of the world where you have measles circulating - endemic, like it is here now - you often give an extra dose at 6 to 9 months of age to make sure that child is protected. And that's an extra dose. So if you're somebody who's living in one of those areas, that's something you may want to talk to your pediatrician about.

MARTIN: What if you're not sure if there are measles circulating widely in your community?

GOUNDER: Talk to your pediatrician. You know, the - I think that's the best way to find out if it's present in your community and what to do about it.

MARTIN: Is there any added risk to getting the vaccine at 6 months?

GOUNDER: There is not. However, that should be considered an extra dose. Same goes for adults. So if you're an adult who is not sure if you're immune, the CDC did not start recommending that second dose until 1989, and that was implemented slowly during the 1990s. So if you're somebody who went to school after that, you may not have gotten a second dose, and there's no harm in getting an extra dose. You don't need to even get your antibodies checked. You can just ask for that extra dose.

MARTIN: And you started talking about this. What worries you most when you hear people downplay the risks of measles? I think that people have forgotten what measles can do because we haven't been living with this.

GOUNDER: Right. So the immune amnesia I referred to results in an increased risk of bacterial infections, pneumonia, sepsis, diarrheal illness. So that's what really gets the kids under 5. That's what they usually end up dying from. It's not necessarily that initial measles infection. But there are other complications - neurologic complications, congenital measles, so measles in pregnancy - that I am worried we're going to see coming back.

MARTIN: And we only have 20 seconds here. Is this on the CDC to reverse this, or are there things other people can do?

GOUNDER: The states. The states are the ones that set school vaccination requirements, nonmedical exemptions or not. So it's up to the states to really have the biggest impact here.

MARTIN: That's Dr. Celine Gounder, an infectious disease doctor, epidemiologist and editor-at-large for public health at KFF Health News. Dr Gounder, thanks so much.

GOUNDER: My pleasure.

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