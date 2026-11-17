SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:

Eleven Democrats were no-shows for a vote to advance articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth last week. Based on the math of that vote, if they had been there, the impeachment effort likely would have gone forward. That was a particularly high-profile vote to miss. But voting absenteeism on the Hill is commonplace for all sorts of reasons and sometimes for lengthy periods of time. How often does this happen and what can be done about it? We're putting those questions to Eric Schickler. He's a political science professor at UC Berkeley who studies Congress. Professor, thanks for coming on the show.

ERIC SCHICKLER: Thanks, Sacha.

PFEIFFER: If we start specifically looking at these 11 Democrats who were no-shows, they had just come fresh off a midterms election victory, and there was a perception among many Democrats that they either couldn't get their act together to show up or maybe perhaps there was some strategy to not showing up. Based on whatever insight you have, why do you think those 11 weren't there that day?

SCHICKLER: The best evidence is that it was just a combination of unfortunate events rather than a strategy. There were members stuck in traffic coming back from a fundraiser within Washington, some members with health issues, some members with preexisting commitments, you know, in their district. And this was the first vote after a break. And so in this particular case, just getting back in time proved to be a problem. Normally, there's a courtesy in the House that if a member is running late coming back from an event, there's an expectation of a vote being held open if it's clear that they're going to be there soon.

Now, Republican leaders obviously don't have any responsibility to Democrats to do that. But it's worth noting, if it were Republicans struggling to get back, the speaker would have held the vote open for an extra hour to allow them to vote. In this case, there was a relatively quick end to the vote, and that, you know, cost some of these members their chance to cast a roll call.

PFEIFFER: Bigger picture, what can you tell us about statistics on percentages of votes missed on the Hill? Because there are stats kept on this.

SCHICKLER: Yeah. I mean, last year we had full data available. In 2025, 97% of members cast roll call votes on each roll call, which is actually a little bit above the historical norms, which is about 95% casting roll calls. I think the reason, though, that it became a big story this year is there were a handful of members with some serious health issues who missed an awful lot of votes. And it's different when you have, you know, individual members missing a vote here or there but nonetheless participating 97% of the time. But you did have some members who missed dozens of votes in a row because of prolonged absences.

PFEIFFER: Going back to the Hegseth vote last week, which 11 Democrats missed, do you think once we get to January and beyond and the Democrats are back in the majority, we could see another Hegseth vote where they try to rally the troops and get all the Democratic votes they need to try to impeach him this time?

SCHICKLER: Well, I mean, I think the irony of all of the attention to the Hegseth vote is that impeaching him right now would be just literally purely symbolic because there's no prospect, I would say, of the Senate holding a trial even because the Republicans have the majority in the Senate. So that impeachment resolution would have been sent over to the Senate and pretty quickly tabled. Whereas in January, Democrats, if they want to, can certainly impeach Hegseth and hold a trial and draw a lot more attention to what they see as going wrong in the Department of Defense under his leadership.

PFEIFFER: True. I think even if last week's vote had been largely symbolic, it seemed to frustrate the public because it seemed to be a potential sign of a disorganized Democratic Party that had an opportunity and couldn't get their act together.

SCHICKLER: Yeah. No, it certainly was not a good look for the Democratic Party. I think it was a failure of kind of symbolic leadership and position-taking for the party. I think the substantive, like, stakes of what happened, there may be less than meets the eye to it.

PFEIFFER: That is Eric Schickler. He's a political science professor at UC Berkeley. Thank you for your time.

SCHICKLER: Thank you, Sacha. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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