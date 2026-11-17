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Grammy nominations are out, including for best new artist. That award recognizes musicians in the middle of a major breakthrough. NPR's Isabella Gomez Sarmiento reports on this year's nominees.

ISABELLA GOMEZ SARMIENTO, BYLINE: There are two big themes running through several best new artist nominees this year. The first is a real leveling up in star power - artists who've been grinding in the industry for years, but who built up to major career moments in 2026, like country singer Ella Langley.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CHOOSIN' TEXAS")

ELLA LANGLEY: (Singing) She's from Texas. I can tell by the way he's two-stepping round the room.

GOMEZ SARMIENTO: Langley's single "Choosin' Texas" has dominated the charts and social media this year. It's the longest No. 1 song in the history of Billboard's Hot 100. But "Choosin' Texas" is not a standalone hit. It's a standout from Langley's blockbuster album, "Dandelion," which has solidified her place as the new queen of country pop.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LOVING LIFE AGAIN")

ELLA LANGLEY AND ERNEST: (Singing) Just like that, I'm back to loving life again.

GOMEZ SARMIENTO: The same can be said for another best new artist nominee, Don Toliver. In January, the rapper released his fifth studio album, "Octane."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "OPPOSITE")

DON TOLIVER: (Rapping) Shawty keep dropping it, shawty keep popping it, Southside chopping it. Heat (ph).

GOMEZ SARMIENTO: It became Toliver's first No. 1 on Billboard's album chart. "Octane" is the culmination of a rap star years in the making. The Travis Scott protege fully emerges into the spotlight, having executive produced the album, which critics have called the most refined and cohesive of his career.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "OPPOSITE")

TOLIVER: (Rapping) Sexy, want to eat s***. She's driving V6. I'm out in Venus.

GOMEZ SARMIENTO: In the other camp of best new artist nominees, there are several stars who broke through thanks to their live performances. Take the microtonal math-rock duo Angine de Poitrine.

(SOUNDBITE OF ANGINE DE POITRINE'S "L'ABEREK")

GOMEZ SARMIENTO: They're two anonymous musicians from Quebec who perform in polka-dot-covered costumes and papier-mache masks. In February, their performance on Seattle's indie music station, KEXP, went viral.

(SOUNDBITE OF ANGINE DE POITRINE'S "L'ABEREK")

GOMEZ SARMIENTO: Another artist who got a big boost from her shows? The electropop singer Slayyyter.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BEAT UP CHANELS")

SLAYYYTER: (Singing) I want beat-up Chanels. I want new personnel.

GOMEZ SARMIENTO: She put out her third studio album, "Worst Girl In America," this year. It was followed by an electric performance at Coachella, where she drew an unusually large crowd for a 3 p.m. set. And videos of that show went viral.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SLAYYYTER: Don't let (ph), don't let, don't let, don't let.

GOMEZ SARMIENTO: Something similar has been happening with the English singer Sienna Spiro. The 21-year-old first gained buzz for posting TikTok videos of her piano-driven ballads. Over the summer, she sang to an overflowing crowd at Lollapalooza. And most of her international tour dates have sold out, with additional shows added in major cities.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DIE ON THIS HILL")

SIENNA SPIRO: (Singing) I'll take my pride, stand here for you. No, I'm not blind.

GOMEZ SARMIENTO: Somewhere in between these two threads for best new artist - a serious rise in profile and an impressive live presence - is the New York rock band Geese. They've been playing together since they were kids and put out four albums over the course of nearly 10 years. But last year's "Getting Killed" earned enormous critical acclaim.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "AU PAYS DU COCAINE")

GEESE: (Singing) Like a sailor in a big green boat.

GOMEZ SARMIENTO: Geese has been playing major festivals and headlining shows all year. Even as the Grammys pay attention to shiny TikTok earworms, this year's crop of best new artist nominees shows that hustling in the industry and commanding the stage still pays off.

Isabella Gomez Sarmiento, NPR News.

(SOUNDBITE OF GEESE SONG, "AU PAYS DU COCAINE") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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