MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

As we just heard, the U.S. relies on allies to balance China. President Trump is stopping in the Philippines to see them. But how has his administration treated those allies, and how do they feel about him? We've called Ambassador Edgard Kagan to get his take. He's a veteran diplomat who served in Asia in the Trump and Biden administrations, including as ambassador to Malaysia. Ambassador, good morning. Thanks for joining us.

EDGARD KAGAN: Good morning, Michel.

MARTIN: So the president has famously put stress on the U.S. alliance in Europe. Is his approach to allies in Asia any different? I'm thinking of his tariff program, which hit a lot of industries these countries rely on, and reducing defense support.

KAGAN: It is different because the relationships have always been a little bit more transactional in Asia. And Asian countries have not seen their relationships with the U.S. being driven by values as much as the Europeans have. The - however, there's no question. Southeast Asians, in particular, but it's also true in Northeast Asia and the rest of the Indo-Pacific, were upset and unhappy about the tariffs. The thing that they really want is predictability. And the fact that the Supreme Court voided the initial tariffs is something that has introduced greater unpredictability about what's going to happen.

The other thing that the Southeast Asians care about is the differential with China. And it's worth keeping in mind that the tariffs that the administration put on - the Trump administration put on - in 2018 led to very significant shifts of production and manufacturing from China to Southeast Asia. So Southeast Asians were real beneficiaries from that.

MARTIN: I see.

KAGAN: What they care about is - what is the difference between the average tariffs on China and average tariffs on Southeast Asia? - and the fact that we've seen sort of two things. One is tariffs on Southeast Asia. The second is that, effectively, the administration, through its trade truce, is capping tariffs on China in a way that makes Southeast Asian countries nervous.

MARTIN: OK. You were the hosting ambassador when President Trump visited Malaysia for the ASEAN summit last year. What kind of reception did he get then, and do you think this year will be any different?

KAGAN: So it's always amazing to see the pomp and circumstance with which countries greet a U.S. president. I think last year in Malaysia, the reception was extremely warm. Frankly, it was much better than most observers, myself included, expected - less from the government. We knew the government was going to do it up for him. But I think the public reception was incredibly positive, much, much more so than I think most people expected.

And I think part of that is just because people were grateful that the president was coming. He famously didn't go to three of the ASEAN summits in his first term, so - reportedly didn't like it. He went to - the first one he went to, which, ironically enough, was in the Philippines, he left early. And so I think that the expectations were kind of low. And the fact that the president went, that he was clearly excited to be there, really registered in Malaysia.

So I think you're going to see something similar in the Philippines, where the U.S. relationship has always been incredibly important and where most people have very positive views of the U.S. They're going to be a positive relationship. And I think the Southeast Asian leaders - as much as they may be frustrated with the unpredictability of the administration's tariff policy - they really appreciate the fact that the president is coming. It's - it is a big deal for him to go two years in a row to the ASEAN meetings. And they also know that the U.S. continues to be, in many ways, their most important economic relationship. And so this helps solidify it.

MARTIN: I've got to ask you about kind of the topic du jour, which is artificial intelligence. I assume this will be a hot topic at this summit. How do you think Southeast Asian leaders will address the scandals at the big chip manufacturer Nvidia?

KAGAN: Look. I don't think anyone's going to bring it up directly with the president because he's pretty much signaled he doesn't really want to talk about it. But I think that it's on everybody's mind.

So you've probably seen that the Commerce Department in the United States issued a rule yesterday surrounding remote access to computing. And that rule lists five countries, four of which are in Southeast Asia - Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand. So the Southeast Asians are going to feel particularly targeted by this. I think that they are nervous because there's been huge investments, particularly in Malaysia, for data centers linked to AI and computing. And so they're going to wonder, what does this mean for them? And I think they're probably a little frustrated that yet again, internal U.S. politics is leading them to get targeted in ways that they're not going to particularly like.

MARTIN: That's Edgard Kagan. He's a former ambassador to Malaysia in the Trump and Biden administrations. He's now the Freeman Chair in China Studies and senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Ambassador, thanks so much for joining us.

KAGAN: Thank you. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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