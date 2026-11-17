STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Just as air travel was returning to normal, a new tech problem delayed flights last night.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

This time, it was just one airline - United Airlines. But on Friday, an air traffic control issue prompted a nationwide ground stop. President Trump says he hopes Congress will answer a request to pay for further system upgrades.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: We've been working with Congress to try and get the money. I think the one good thing that comes out of it - I'm sure Congress now will give us the money to fix it.

MARTIN: In a moment, we'll speak with one of the lawmakers who has a vote on authorizing more funds. That's Democratic Senator Jack Reed of Rhode Island. But we're going to begin with the news.

INSKEEP: Now, the government's latest version of events from Friday does not identify the problem as a lack of money. Rather, the government was spending money it already had for an upgrade that went wrong. So let's work through events as we understand them now with NPR's Joe Hernandez. Joe, good morning.

JOE HERNANDEZ, BYLINE: Good morning.

INSKEEP: OK. How did routine work end up grounding flights all across the United States?

HERNANDEZ: So Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says the FAA didn't really imagine this could happen. It occurred while workers with a federal contractor called L3Harris were converting copper wires to fiber and installing a new router at a facility in El Dorado, Arkansas. I talked to Mike McCormick, who knows all about the country's air traffic control system. He was managing New York's airspace on 9/11 and is a former vice president with the FAA. And he says the routers in this network are all connected to each other.

MIKE MCCORMICK: Think of this web of cabling across the entire country. And whenever information is passed along, be it data or radar information or radio transmissions, it's sent to the system, not to a specific router.

HERNANDEZ: So the FAA says it's replaced about 70% of the copper wire so far. That still leaves around 30% left to do, so this work will continue.

INSKEEP: OK. So we're in the middle of this nationwide upgrade. We're told that it's all connected - everything is connected. But are they sure that this one router replacement caused everything?

HERNANDEZ: It's still under investigation. The router itself was sent to an L3Harris lab in Florida. Secretary Duffy said on CNBC yesterday that he's also asked the FBI to be there.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

SEAN DUFFY: I have the FAA staff on site- I called Kash Patel and said, Kash, would you send your agents just to make sure everything - per the FBI's thought process - it's all being done right?

HERNANDEZ: Now, that being said, Duffy and other officials have said there's no indication this was the result of a cyberattack.

INSKEEP: But I'm trying to put the pieces together here. The president says they need more money. I get that. But it seems they already had money for the upgrade that went wrong. So where does funding from Congress really fit in?

HERNANDEZ: Right. So Congress appropriated $12.5 billion last year for an upgrade to the air traffic control system. Last week, Secretary Duffy asked Congress for another 30 billion, and then later said what he really needed was 50 billion. So Democrats have balked at those numbers. They say the FAA still hasn't spent all of the initial 12.5 billion it got. So we'll have to see what happens before the Democratic majority takes over in January. Today, according to a source familiar with the situation who wasn't authorized to discuss it publicly, Secretary Duffy will be meeting with Republicans on Capitol Hill. We've also learned he'll be speaking nearby at a gathering of families of the 67 killed in the 2025 fatal crash near Washington's National Airport.

INSKEEP: Oh, yeah - another incident. Is it possible that we could see disruptions over Thanksgiving?

HERNANDEZ: Well, Secretary Duffy says they're going to reevaluate how they do this kind of maintenance work. Mike McCormick doesn't see another nationwide ground stop. He says, in cases like this, they often do a maintenance moratorium for a time. We've reached out to the FAA to ask about that, but didn't hear back.

INSKEEP: NPR's Joe Hernandez. Thanks so much.

HERNANDEZ: You're welcome. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.