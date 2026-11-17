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Almost every one of Cuba's chronic problems is getting worse. Cubans have a long history of difficulties, from a lack of basics to hyperinflation. Now, though, a de facto oil blockade by the U.S. is compounding them. NPR's Eyder Peralta reports from Havana.

EYDER PERALTA, BYLINE: Even in the middle of COVID, things never got this bad at the Institute of Nephrology in Havana. During pandemic, they managed to perform dozens of kidney transplants, but this year, without the medicine or supplies they need, they haven't performed a single one.

SILVIA FERNANDEZ-VEGA GARCIA: (Non-English language spoken).

PERALTA: Dr. Silvia Fernandez-Vega Garcia gives us a tour - the critical care unit.

FERNANDEZ-VEGA GARCIA: (Non-English language spoken).

PERALTA: And right in front - the post-transplant recovery unit, except it's dark now, unused and full of boxes. The problems at this hospital are endless. Twenty-six dialysis machines are down to 19 because they can't buy parts to fix them. The power outages mean dialysis shifts go deep into the night. The doctors and nurses make 20 to $60 a month, so a bunch of the nurses have left.

FERNANDEZ-VEGA GARCIA: (Non-English language spoken).

PERALTA: "Add to that, that we all live in the same Cuba with the same difficulties." Sometimes she has to hitchhike to work.

FERNANDEZ-VEGA GARCIA: (Non-English language spoken).

PERALTA: "We leave home, and there's no electricity. We get home, and it's still out." They don't get a chance to charge a battery for a fan. Sometimes there's no water.

FERNANDEZ-VEGA GARCIA: (Non-English language spoken).

PERALTA: "Sometimes countries do things to try to damage a government or a political structure."

FERNANDEZ-VEGA GARCIA: (Non-English language spoken).

PERALTA: "But the most affected are the most vulnerable, like, our patients."

FERNANDEZ-VEGA GARCIA: (Non-English language spoken).

PERALTA: "How is any of this their fault?"

The Trump administration has tacitly acknowledged that its oil blockade and other sanctions are designed to topple Cuba's communist government. To Lillian Guerra, who studies Cuba at the University of Florida, the policy has accomplished just the opposite.

LILLIAN GUERRA: The United States has helped consolidate the power and wealth of the current regime's lesser-known top leaders.

PERALTA: The U.S. is negotiating with the Castros. Poverty on the island has worsened considerably. The U.S. has essentially become Cuba's only source for oil, gas and other essentials. And if there was ever going to be a popular uprising, it feels less likely. Cubans have less access to the internet and they're busy focusing on surviving. Guerra calls it, quote, "another Delcy state."

GUERRA: A state that is very much like Venezuela's, where we have former communists who haven't been brought to justice and who have enriched themselves, and we've become their collaborators in what is a new regime that will serve the United States' interests.

PERALTA: And like in Venezuela, says Guerra, the Cuban people are left on the outside looking in.

These days, the streets of Old Havana are pitch black, like the day after a hurricane. I find two guys smoking in front of the hotel where Ernest Hemingway began writing "For Whom The Bell Tolls." They don't give me their names because they fear getting in trouble. It's so dark we can't see the hotel's majestic pink facade. Before, this place was full of life, couples and friends sipping drinks. You'd hear the horns of Cuban rumba.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Non-English language spoken).

PERALTA: "It really looks like they just passed through here with a cadaver," one guy mutters in the darkness.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: (Non-English language spoken).

PERALTA: Indeed, when the sun sets, most people go inside. In the buildings, you see sporadic windows dimly lit by battery-operated lamps. But every few blocks, like Sirius in the night sky, you find a generator blazing.

(SOUNDBITE OF POWER TOOLS)

PERALTA: Jayant Camacho (ph) has taken a generator made to run with gasoline and plugged it into the city's natural gas supply. It hiccups, but it means he can keep working into the night. He's building a new bar that will have drag shows on Fridays. In this economy, I asked him, are you crazy?

JAYANT CAMACHO: (Non-English language spoken).

PERALTA: "Of course, because you have to have faith that things will be better."

CAMACHO: (Non-English language spoken).

PERALTA: "If I don't take a risk, I'll end up starving and in misery on this island."

CAMACHO: (Non-English language spoken).

PERALTA: "You have to be like Tom Hanks in 'Cast Away.'"

CAMACHO: (Non-English language spoken).

PERALTA: "You take your friend Wilson, jump on a raft and start to row."

Eyder Peralta, NPR News, Havana. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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