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There's a lot of anxiety about the future of work - how AI is disrupting jobs, whether college is still worth the cost. And related to that, apprenticeships in the skilled trades are having a moment - no college needed, and you get paid to learn. That has brought in some unlikely recruits, including college grads. NPR's Andrea Hsu reports.

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ANDREA HSU, BYLINE: Inside the Electrical Trades Center in Columbus, Ohio, Ashley Baukman is wrestling with a steel tube.

ASHLEY BAUKMAN: Right now, I am bending a 1-inch conduit.

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HSU: It's what you run wire through. She's stepping on a foot pedal, using her sheer strength to bend it 90 degrees.

BAUKMAN: I already did the three-quarter, which is easier, and this one is hard (laughter).

HSU: Baukman is training to become a union electrician. She's here in class one day out of every two weeks and otherwise out on construction sites, and she gets paid for both. The work is hard. There's heavy lifting. You get sweaty. You're out in the elements. It's also rewarding.

BAUKMAN: You see what you've done after, and you can see a project to completion, and you can like - hey, I did that.

HSU: Ashley Baukman is 36. Her path here was not straightforward. She went to college right out of high school. Partway through, she left to have children. Later, she finished her bachelor's degree in social work online.

BAUKMAN: I'm the first one in my family to go to college and graduate. I was like, oh, I'm going to do this. I'm going to do it the right way. But it didn't really work out that way, and that's OK.

HSU: She found jobs with various government agencies. The pay wasn't great. She realized she needed a master's degree for the role she really wanted - to be a school social worker. But she couldn't afford another degree. By then, she had a house full of kids.

BAUKMAN: We have a blended family, so we have five.

HSU: She has always liked working with her hands. That led her to this apprenticeship. Six months in, she's making just over $25 an hour, more than she was as a social worker, and she'll nearly double that wage by the time she finishes in just over three years. She's looking forward to paying off her college debt, which is substantial.

BAUKMAN: Because of the, like, going back and the leaving and the changing, I probably have, like, $80,000 in loans right now.

HSU: Baukman may be the only social worker in this apprenticeship, but as a college graduate, she has company. Of the 800 apprentices enrolled in this program, several dozen have four-year degrees. Far more have at least some college on their resumes. In a break room, I meet several other graduates also in their 30s. Michael Hughes and Harry Cekovich got interested in the skilled trades after dabbling in all kinds of things.

MICHAEL HUGHES: Sales, retail, food service.

HARRY CEKOVICH: Started working for a chiropractor, ended up getting my license in massage therapy too.

HUGHES: Geek Squad, mounting TVs, home theaters.

CEKOVICH: Working with a buddy just flipping houses.

HSU: Mike Hansen came to the apprenticeship after college, 10 years in the Army and then graduate school. He was originally on track to do a Ph.D. in sport and performance psychology, but he'd seen how others who'd gone into academia had struggled.

MIKE HANSEN: They were doing 40 hours of teaching and zero hours of research for $40,000 a year.

HSU: Now, at 39, he wishes he could go back and tell his 17-year-old self to consider a career in the trades. In fact, his high school had a vocational program, but...

HANSEN: It was massively looked down upon. You were considered a burnout.

HSU: Even though Hansen's father was an airline mechanic and a member of the Teamsters, the adults in his life told him...

HANSEN: Go to college, get an engineering degree. You're going to make six figures.

HSU: Michael Hughes understood a similar message. Go to college, study anything, and you'll be fine. He wasn't sure what he wanted to do, so he majored in English.

HUGHES: I had a pipe dream of writing for TV and movies.

HSU: Now, as an apprentice, he appreciates the chance to apply what he's learning immediately.

HUGHES: It's almost like learning a foreign language by just going to that country and communicating, and then also taking classes and someone teaching you the proper conjugations of verbs.

HSU: Harry Cekovich says what they're doing in class is actually quite similar to what he did in engineering in his first year at Ohio State. But now, at 34, he's getting paid to learn and enjoying it so much more.

CEKOVICH: Yeah. I'm totally loving this second trip through college, so it seems.

HUGHES: Yeah.

CEKOVICH: (Laughter).

HSU: With new construction, commercial renovations and the boom in data centers, electricians are in high demand. One thing Mike Hansen's not worried about - AI taking over his job.

HANSEN: I would like to see ChatGPT wire a three-way switch.

HSU: AI can tell you how to do it, but for now, it still takes humans to get the job done. Andrea Hsu, NPR News, Columbus, Ohio.

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