Two Los Angeles County men have been identified as the people who were struck, and killed by a train in Ventura County over the weekend.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the men as Chris Nahoul of Downey and Matthew Martin of Woodland Hills.

The men were hit just before 10 p.m. Friday by a northbound Amtrak passenger train as it was passing the Faria Beach Campground. Exactly what occurred is still unknown, but they are being investigated as accidental deaths.