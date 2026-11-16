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The organizers of this year's U.N. Climate Summit in Turkey say only three countries declined to send official participants - Afghanistan, Myanmar and the United States. This is the second year in a row the U.S. has not been at the negotiating table. NPR's Rachel Waldholz reports.

RACHEL WALDHOLZ, BYLINE: President Trump announced he would withdraw the U.S. from the International Paris Climate Agreement on his first day in office, and the State Department has not sent a delegation to the climate talks since. On Monday, an unofficial delegation of congressional Democrats was in Antalya, Turkey, to try to fill that gap. California Congressman Jared Huffman said he has one message for the international community - the U.S. absence isn't permanent.

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JARED HUFFMAN: The temporarily empty chair of the United States at this COP31 does not represent what the American people and businesses want or need.

WALDHOLZ: Huffman noted that, although the U.S. government is missing, there's still a major American presence.

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HUFFMAN: But here at COP31, you've got American scientists, you've got states, local government leaders, NGOs. American leadership has never wavered and has never left. It's the American government and the negotiators that were temporarily not here. We're going to change that.

WALDHOLZ: Huffman is 1 of 18 members of Congress at COP31, all Democrats. After major wins in the midterms, the party will control both the U.S. House and Senate next year, and the representatives at COP31 say climate change will be a priority. That message was greeted warmly by people here who hope the U.S. elections are a sign the country might change course, but not everyone misses the U.S.

LAURA RESTREPO ALAMEDA: I think that not having U.S. here, it's kind of good, actually, because they were blocking a lot of decisions.

WALDHOLZ: Laura Restrepo Alameda is with the environmental group Climate Action Network Latin America. She notes that even when the U.S. was at the table, it often vetoed efforts like increasing climate funding for poorer countries. But as hard as it is to get things done when the U.S. is involved in climate talks, it can be even harder when it isn't, says Andreas Sieber of the climate activist group 350.org.

ANDREAS SIEBER: The U.S. never has been a climate leader. But they did some diplomatic engagement and certainly that is - somewhat that has been missing.

WALDHOLZ: For instance, the U.S. was instrumental in creating the Paris Climate Agreement by working with China. And ultimately, it's just hard to make progress when one of the world's largest contributors to climate change and its biggest economy isn't at the negotiating table.

Rachel Waldholz, NPR News, Antalya, Turkey.

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