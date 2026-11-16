STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Southeast Asian leaders are in the Philippines for their year-end summit. President Trump drops in tomorrow. The leaders may discuss the energy crisis caused by the war with Iran or disputes in the South China Sea. And there's also Myanmar and a stalled plan to end the civil war that has followed the coup that deposed the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi - a civil war that's left 100,000 people dead and millions displaced. Michael Sullivan reports.

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UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Speaking Burmese).

MICHAEL SULLIVAN, BYLINE: After the coup was announced, ASEAN issued its Five-Point Consensus, whose core demand was the immediate cessation of violence. It didn't happen. ASEAN then banned Myanmar's military leaders from high-level meetings. That didn't work either, and the war escalated. Yesterday, ASEAN leaders in Manila reaffirmed their collective plan and ban but, at the same time, encouraged individual states to continue their engagement.

RICHARD HORSEY: I think many in ASEAN just wish this whole Myanmar issue would go away.

SULLIVAN: Richard Horsey is senior Asia adviser at the International Crisis Group.

HORSEY: It's getting harder and harder to continue the fiction that the Five-Point Consensus is an actual plan and policy and not just a kind of slogan. And eventually, that Five-Point Consensus will collapse under the weight of its own contradictions.

SULLIVAN: Washington is rethinking its relationship with Myanmar's military, too, after years of isolation and sanctions. This year, the State Department quietly started talking with the military-backed government and, last month, published a strategy paper envisioning a path to peace by 2030 that includes combating scam centers and gaining access to Myanmar's plentiful rare earths. One problem? Most of them are mined in areas controlled by Myanmar's opposition, not the military, and exported to neighboring China.

HUNTER MARSTON: I'm a bit baffled by this document.

SULLIVAN: Hunter Marston is director of the Southeast Asia Program at the Lowy Institute in Sydney.

MARSTON: It talks about engaging with all stakeholders, but it doesn't say very much about how the United States will help Myanmar to achieve peace through negotiations with the dozens of armed groups in the country. And it doesn't say much about putting any pressure on the Myanmar military to stop bombing civilian population centers.

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SULLIVAN: It's also acquired more drones - like this one, used by Russia in its war with Ukraine - and others from China, which have led to a sharp increase in aerial attacks. Again, Richard Horsey.

HORSEY: Deliberate targeting of civilians has always been part of the Myanmar military's way of warfighting. It's just that now it has modern aircraft and drones to carry out those attacks on civilians, whereas in the past, it would have to throw infantry troops in.

MA MAY: (Speaking Burmese).

SULLIVAN: Ma May (ph) is a teacher in the contested Sagaing Region. Because of such attacks, she says, ordinary people are struggling to farm or do other business, with transportation risky and expensive too - all of which has led prices for essentials, rice, eggs and cooking oil, for example, to skyrocket.

MA MAY: (Speaking Burmese).

SULLIVAN: What breaks her heart, the teacher says, is that older children are now dropping out of school entirely, their families unable to afford even basic fees. With food insecurity so prevalent, the extra hands are needed at home to work just to survive as the military continues its efforts to consolidate its control in the center of the country, with ASEAN's Five-Point Consensus clearly in its rearview.

For NPR News, I'm Michael Sullivan in Chiang Rai, Thailand.

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